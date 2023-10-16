Kiera Mueller and Emelia Yassir are the AFLW Rising Star nominees for round seven, 2023

ADELAIDE'S Kiera Mueller and Richmond's Emelia Yassir are round seven's AFLW Rising Star nominees.

Yassir kicked three goals in the Tigers' loss to Essendon on Saturday night, with the 20-year-old impressing with her energy and workrate around goals.

In addition to kicking the bulk of the Tigers' score, she also had four score involvements and laid four tackles.

Now in her third season, the small forward was drafted by the Tigers with pick No.16 in the 2021 AFLW draft.

Against the Western Bulldogs on Friday night, Mueller had six contested possessions, four marks, two score involvements and 12 disposals.

Playing as a small lockdown defender, Mueller is averaging 10 disposals and 2.4 one-percenters 3.4 intercepts in 2023.

Mueller was drafted by the Crows with pick No.69 in the 2022 NAB AFLW draft.

She debuted in round nine of season seven and has become a settled part of the Crows' defensive line-up in 2023.

Neither Mueller nor Yassir have been nominated for the Rising Star award before.