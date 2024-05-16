The teams are in for round 10's matches, plus Sunday squads

Paddy Dow, Caleb Daniel, Zac Williams. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE SAINTS have swung six changes ahead of a season-shaping clash with Walyalup at Marvel Stadium, Caleb Daniel is back for the Western Bulldogs and Carlton has named defender Zac Williams after he recovered from injury.

The Crows have dropped top draft pick Daniel Curtin for their huge game against Collingwood, who have recalled Lachie Schultz (suspension) and Jordan De Goey (groin).

But the big news is at Moorabbin, where Euro-Yroke coach Ross Lyon has brought back Mattaes Phillipou and midfielder Zak Jones among the six changes. Former No.3 draft pick and ex-Blue Paddy Dow will also make his debut for the club, while Seb Ross, Tim Membrey, Liam Stocker and Jack Hayes are among the outs.

The Dockers go into the game unchanged, meaning ruckman Sean Darcy will miss another week.

There's just the one change at the Bulldogs with Daniel replacing Jason Johannisen (hamstring) against the Giants, who will be without Lachie Ash (calf) and Josh Kelly (calf). Xavier O'Halloran and Jacob Wehr come into the side.

Carlton has made four changes for its big Friday night game against the Swans. Williams, Caleb Marchbank and Orazio Fantasia are all back while injured trio Adam Cerra, Jack Martin and Matt Cottrell are among the outs.

Sydney veteran Luke Parker remains out of the senior side despite his strong VFL form, with Braeden Campbell in for Matt Roberts (managed) the only change.

Richmond star Liam Baker (corked leg) has not recovered sufficiently to face Brisbane on Saturday night, but the Tigers have made four injury-enforced changes to the team thumped by the Bulldogs. Debutant Steely Green comes into the side, as well as premiership player Kamdyn McIntosh.

Liam Baker celebrates during the round five match between West Coast and Richmond at Optus Stadium, April 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Lions bring back Noah Answerth after he was sidelined with concussion, replacing Jaxon Prior.

Curtin and Josh Worrell go out of the Kuwarna side to face the Pies, replaced by Lachie Murphy and Will Hamill, while Schultz and De Goey come in for injured Magpie teammates Jeremy Howe and Jack Bytel.

And in early Sunday teams news, North Melbourne has named co-captain Jy Simpkin to replace the dropped Will Phillips in midfield, the Demons will be without wingman Ed Langdon (personal reasons) with forward Shane McAdam to debut, and the Eagles have picked forward Jake Waterman after he recovered from concussion.

FRIDAY, MAY 17

Sydney v Carlton at the SCG, 7.40pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: B.Campbell

Out: M.Roberts (managed)

R9 sub: Robbie Fox

CARLTON

In: C.Marchbank, Z.Williams, J.Carroll, O.Fantasia

Out: L.Cowan (omitted), M.Cottrell (foot), A.Cerra (hamstring), J.Martin (calf)

R9 sub: George Hewett

SATURDAY, MAY 18

Collingwood v Kuwarna at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: L.Schultz, J.De Goey

Out: J.Howe (groin), J.Bytel (concussion)

R9 sub: Jack Bytel

KUWARNA

In: L.Murphy, W.Hamill

Out: J.Worrell (arm), D.Curtin (omitted)

R9 sub: Luke Nankervis

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs at Engie Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: X.O'Halloran, J.Wehr

Out: L.Ash (calf), J.Kelly (calf)

R9 sub: Harvey Thomas

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: C.Daniel

Out: J.Johannisen (hamstring)

R9 sub: Luke Cleary

Euro-Yroke v Walyalup at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

EURO-YROKE

In: C.Sharman, P.Dow, A.Caminiti, Z.Jones, L.Collard, M.Phillipou

Out: A.Hastie (omitted), L.Stocker (managed), J.Hayes (omitted), S.Ross (managed), T.Membrey (managed), H.Garcia (omitted)

R9 sub: Ben Paton

WALYALUP

In: None

Out: None



R9 sub: Michael Walters

Brisbane v Richmond at the Gabba, 7.30pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: N.Answerth

Out: J.Prior (omitted)

R9 sub: Shadeau Brain

RICHMOND

In: K.McIntosh, S.Green, K.McAuliffe, M.Coulthard

Out: S.Banks (concussion), M.Rioli (ankle), J.Graham (hamstring), S.Campbell (knee)

R9 sub: Noah Cumberland

SUNDAY, MAY 19

Essendon v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: D.Shiel, N.Bryan, N.Caddy

Out: None

R9 sub: Ben Hobbs

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Simpkin, M.Bergman, C.Taylor, T.Pink, D.Stephens, Z.Duursma

Out: C.McKercher (foot), W.Phillips (omitted), R.Hardeman (omitted)

R9 sub: Charlie Lazzaro

Yartapuulti v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 2.50pm ACST

YARTAPUULTI

In: C.Rozee, J.Sweet, J.Burgoyne

Out: None

R9 sub: Francis Evans

HAWTHORN

In: E.Phillips, M.Chol, B.Macdonald, C.Jiath, M.Ramsden

Out: J.Scrimshaw (suspension), J.Gunston (managed)

R9 sub: Luke Breust

Waalitj Marawar v Narrm at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST

WAALITJ MARAWAR

In: J.Waterman, A.Gaff, J.Jones, H.Edwards, J.Culley

Out: J.Petruccelle (ankle), H.Johnston (omitted)

R9 sub: Harvey Johnston

NARRM

In: S.McAdam, C.Salem, A.Tomlinson, T.Fullarton, K.Tholstrup, B.Brown

Out: E.Langdon (personal reason), J.van Rooyen (concussion), D.Turner (calf)

R9 sub: Taj Woewodin