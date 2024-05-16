THE SAINTS have swung six changes ahead of a season-shaping clash with Walyalup at Marvel Stadium, Caleb Daniel is back for the Western Bulldogs and Carlton has named defender Zac Williams after he recovered from injury.
The Crows have dropped top draft pick Daniel Curtin for their huge game against Collingwood, who have recalled Lachie Schultz (suspension) and Jordan De Goey (groin).
But the big news is at Moorabbin, where Euro-Yroke coach Ross Lyon has brought back Mattaes Phillipou and midfielder Zak Jones among the six changes. Former No.3 draft pick and ex-Blue Paddy Dow will also make his debut for the club, while Seb Ross, Tim Membrey, Liam Stocker and Jack Hayes are among the outs.
The Dockers go into the game unchanged, meaning ruckman Sean Darcy will miss another week.
There's just the one change at the Bulldogs with Daniel replacing Jason Johannisen (hamstring) against the Giants, who will be without Lachie Ash (calf) and Josh Kelly (calf). Xavier O'Halloran and Jacob Wehr come into the side.
Carlton has made four changes for its big Friday night game against the Swans. Williams, Caleb Marchbank and Orazio Fantasia are all back while injured trio Adam Cerra, Jack Martin and Matt Cottrell are among the outs.
Sydney veteran Luke Parker remains out of the senior side despite his strong VFL form, with Braeden Campbell in for Matt Roberts (managed) the only change.
Richmond star Liam Baker (corked leg) has not recovered sufficiently to face Brisbane on Saturday night, but the Tigers have made four injury-enforced changes to the team thumped by the Bulldogs. Debutant Steely Green comes into the side, as well as premiership player Kamdyn McIntosh.
The Lions bring back Noah Answerth after he was sidelined with concussion, replacing Jaxon Prior.
Curtin and Josh Worrell go out of the Kuwarna side to face the Pies, replaced by Lachie Murphy and Will Hamill, while Schultz and De Goey come in for injured Magpie teammates Jeremy Howe and Jack Bytel.
And in early Sunday teams news, North Melbourne has named co-captain Jy Simpkin to replace the dropped Will Phillips in midfield, the Demons will be without wingman Ed Langdon (personal reasons) with forward Shane McAdam to debut, and the Eagles have picked forward Jake Waterman after he recovered from concussion.
FRIDAY, MAY 17
Sydney v Carlton at the SCG, 7.40pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: B.Campbell
Out: M.Roberts (managed)
R9 sub: Robbie Fox
CARLTON
In: C.Marchbank, Z.Williams, J.Carroll, O.Fantasia
Out: L.Cowan (omitted), M.Cottrell (foot), A.Cerra (hamstring), J.Martin (calf)
R9 sub: George Hewett
SATURDAY, MAY 18
Collingwood v Kuwarna at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: L.Schultz, J.De Goey
Out: J.Howe (groin), J.Bytel (concussion)
R9 sub: Jack Bytel
KUWARNA
In: L.Murphy, W.Hamill
Out: J.Worrell (arm), D.Curtin (omitted)
R9 sub: Luke Nankervis
Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs at Engie Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: X.O'Halloran, J.Wehr
Out: L.Ash (calf), J.Kelly (calf)
R9 sub: Harvey Thomas
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: C.Daniel
Out: J.Johannisen (hamstring)
R9 sub: Luke Cleary
Euro-Yroke v Walyalup at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST
EURO-YROKE
In: C.Sharman, P.Dow, A.Caminiti, Z.Jones, L.Collard, M.Phillipou
Out: A.Hastie (omitted), L.Stocker (managed), J.Hayes (omitted), S.Ross (managed), T.Membrey (managed), H.Garcia (omitted)
R9 sub: Ben Paton
WALYALUP
In: None
Out: None
R9 sub: Michael Walters
Brisbane v Richmond at the Gabba, 7.30pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: N.Answerth
Out: J.Prior (omitted)
R9 sub: Shadeau Brain
RICHMOND
In: K.McIntosh, S.Green, K.McAuliffe, M.Coulthard
Out: S.Banks (concussion), M.Rioli (ankle), J.Graham (hamstring), S.Campbell (knee)
R9 sub: Noah Cumberland
SUNDAY, MAY 19
Essendon v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: D.Shiel, N.Bryan, N.Caddy
Out: None
R9 sub: Ben Hobbs
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: J.Simpkin, M.Bergman, C.Taylor, T.Pink, D.Stephens, Z.Duursma
Out: C.McKercher (foot), W.Phillips (omitted), R.Hardeman (omitted)
R9 sub: Charlie Lazzaro
Yartapuulti v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 2.50pm ACST
YARTAPUULTI
In: C.Rozee, J.Sweet, J.Burgoyne
Out: None
R9 sub: Francis Evans
HAWTHORN
In: E.Phillips, M.Chol, B.Macdonald, C.Jiath, M.Ramsden
Out: J.Scrimshaw (suspension), J.Gunston (managed)
R9 sub: Luke Breust
Waalitj Marawar v Narrm at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST
WAALITJ MARAWAR
In: J.Waterman, A.Gaff, J.Jones, H.Edwards, J.Culley
Out: J.Petruccelle (ankle), H.Johnston (omitted)
R9 sub: Harvey Johnston
NARRM
In: S.McAdam, C.Salem, A.Tomlinson, T.Fullarton, K.Tholstrup, B.Brown
Out: E.Langdon (personal reason), J.van Rooyen (concussion), D.Turner (calf)
R9 sub: Taj Woewodin