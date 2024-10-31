Tim Membrey has joined Collingwood as a delisted free agent. Picture: Collingwood FC

COLLINGWOOD has officially signed key forward Tim Membrey on the opening day of the delisted free agency period.

The 30-year-old has put pen to paper a two-year deal that will see him at the Pies until the end of 2026.

Membrey played 178 games across a decade with St Kilda after arriving at the club following just one game with Sydney.

The forward has booted 293 goals, including 30 this year, and was the Saints' leading goalkicker on three occasions (2016, 2017, 2019).

Membrey underwent a medical at the AIA Centre last month.

"We are pleased to welcome Tim to Collingwood," list boss Justin Leppitsch said.



"We have been in discussion with Tim for some time and we have identified him as key talent for our list's needs.

"Above his football ability, Tim is a quality individual and strong leader, which we know will complement our program."

Membrey's signature adds to those of free agent Harry Perryman and dual All-Australian Dan Houston during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

The delisted free agency window runs until November 8.