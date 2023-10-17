Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

Esava Ratugolea, Elliott Himmelberg and Jack Ginnivan. Pictures: AFL Photos

HAWKS SET FOR HECTIC FINAL DAY

TRADE talks for Collingwood's premiership forward Jack Ginnivan are likely to centre around a future second-round pick, as Hawthorn attempts to complete up to six deals during a hectic deadline day.

Ginnivan is open to moving to the Hawks, having met with club officials on Tuesday morning, with his place in the Magpies' pecking order thrown into doubt following their move for Dockers small forward Lachie Schultz earlier this week.

But an impending move for Ginnivan comes as Hawthorn also attempts to complete its trades for Gold Coast forward Mabior Chol, Essendon defender Massimo D'Ambrosio and Brisbane veteran Jack Gunston.

The club must also send uncontracted forward Jacob Koschitzke to Richmond, while Brisbane has offered a future second-round pick for its former mid-season rookie Brandon Ryan.

The Suns are still keen on a second-round pick in 2024, plus an upgrade on selections this year, in a trade for the contracted Chol. However, the Hawks could gain an additional second-round pick next year if they also agree to part with Ryan.

Brandon Ryan celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against Collingwood in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn has been more keen to base its Chol talks around a future third-round pick, having also floated Richmond's future third-round selection as a potential means to unlock the Koschitzke deal. The Tigers have so far only offered a pick in the 60s this year.

There remains the potential for D'Ambrosio to be walked through to the pre-season draft, where the Hawks have the third pick, while the club had been hopeful of assessing its position before entering into Gunston talks. – Riley Beveridge

PORT'S PLAYS IN FOCUS

PROGRESS has been made on Port Adelaide's hopes of landing Esava Ratugolea as the Power look to broker four final-day deals on Wednesday.

The Power's two-year chase of the Geelong defender will come down to the final hours, however it is understood there were steps forward on Tuesday with communication open ahead of deadline day.

The Cats had rebuffed the Power offer of pick 25 for Ratugolea, as the Power chase the Cats key back as well as ruck pair Ivan Soldo and Jordon Sweet and Essendon defender Brandon Zerk-Thatcher.

Port has offered a future second-round pick and the No.41 selection in this year's draft for Soldo.

The Power have put forward the two picks as they try to lure to the contracted Tiger to Alberton Oval, with the premiership ruckman keen to head to Port Adelaide.

Ivan Soldo during Richmond's clash with North Melbourne in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon is seeking a straight swap of Zerk-Thatcher and Xavier Duursma, while Port is looking for an added draft element to be a part of the deal.

Sweet's move to Port Adelaide from the Western Bulldogs is considered the most straightforward of their four trades, with discussion to centre on one of pick 41 or 49 to get the deal done.

Port ruckman Scott Lycett's future could hinge on the trade deals as well, with the uncontracted veteran gathering interest from some Victorian clubs looking for experienced ruck depth. – Callum Twomey

BLUES SET TO LAND HOLLANDS DEAL

CARLTON will look to turn a portion of its return for Paddy Dow into a trade for Gold Coast midfielder Elijah Hollands, with talks expected to reach an amicable conclusion on Wednesday.

The Blues received a future third-round pick from the Bombers in a four-club trade involving Dow on Tuesday, with that selection now expected to form that basis of any deal for Hollands.

Elijah Hollands in action during the 2023 VFL Grand Final between Gold Coast and Werribee. Picture: AFL Photos

The two teams could also shuffle other picks to ensure Gold Coast upgrades its points haul this season, but Hollands is now deemed a certainty to land at Carlton on deadline day where he will unite with his younger brother Ollie.

Hollands was drafted to the Suns with pick No.7 and is contracted for 2024, but had been open to exploring a move back to Victoria after managing only 14 games across three seasons in Queensland. – Riley Beveridge

GIANT HOPES FADE ON CROW DEAL

A DEAL taking Elliott Himmelberg to Greater Western Sydney has all but collapsed, with Adelaide unwilling to part with the contracted key forward having been unable to replace him during the Trade Period.

The Crows had targeted moves for both Mabior Chol and Harrison Petty, but were unable to land either, leaving them intent on retaining Himmelberg for the final year of his deal in 2024.

Negotiations over Himmelberg had subsequently been at a standstill for much of the window, with a resolution unable to be reached with the Giants during brief discussions on Tuesday.

Elliott Himmelberg during Gather Round Footy Festival on April 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Himmelberg is a free agent when his contract at Adelaide expires in 2024 and had been open to the potential of uniting with his older brother Harry at GWS, after he inked a mega six-year extension in his own free agency campaign earlier this season.

The Giants are now likely to extend veteran Lachie Keeffe, having been unable to secure Himmelberg, while they have also met with Power forward Orazio Fantasia around a potential rookie spot next year. – Riley Beveridge

SWAN SIGNS ON

SYDNEY forward Sam Wicks has secured a new deal to remain at the Swans in 2024.

The 24-year-old has recently changed management but is understood to have now finalised a one-year extension, overcoming a slow start to 2023 to play the last eight games in John Longmire’s side.

Wicks played his 50th game in last month’s elimination final loss to Carlton at the MCG after joining the club at the end of 2018 as a Category B rookie via the Swans Academy.

The Manly product is one of a handful of Academy products playing for Sydney right now, along with All-Australian pair Callum Mills and Isaac Heeney, as well as rising stars Nick Blakey and Braeden Campbell.

Key forward Sam Reid is yet to receive a contract offer for next year and remains in limbo, but the veteran is keen to play on after missing all of 2023 due to hamstring surgery. – Josh Gabelich

FREO’S PICK PLANS

YOUNG Sydney key forward Logan McDonald looms as a key trade target for Fremantle in 2024 after the Dockers acquired Collingwood and Port Adelaide’s future first-round selections this month.

Fremantle has lost star small forward Lachie Schultz, emerging wingman Liam Henry and veteran key defender Joel Hamling during the trade and free agency window, but the Dockers are well placed to make another big play next year, just like they did successfully last year when they landed Luke Jackson from Melbourne.

Dockers list manager David Walls said McDonald is a player the club will target next year with their three first-round picks as they continue to look to find another long-term key forward.

"Part of our list management strategy is tracking all West Australians, particularly the quality ones and the ones that are coming out of contract. Logan clearly fits that criteria," Walls told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Tuesday.

"There are also many other West Australians in the comp that we are tracking really closely and we’d love to bring back.

"We'll be really targeting specific needs from this point on.

"We feel like we've got a really strong core group that are locked away and committed long-term. We will be targeting specific needs to really round out the list in the next 12 months."

Schultz, Henry and Hamling departing the club...



East Perth product Jye Amiss produced a stunning second season, kicking 41 goals from 22 appearances after being selected at pick No. 8 in the 2021 AFL Draft.

McDonald kicked 32.15 in his third season at the Swans, but the 21-year-old is set for greater opportunity next year following the retirement of four-time Coleman Medallist Lance Franklin. – Josh Gabelich

LATE LODGEMENTS SET FOR TRADE FLURRY



CLUBS will be able to lodge their trades on Wednesday, but only after 3pm AEDT will the AFL start processing the trades as the league prepares for another prime-time finish.

During the trade period, clubs are able to lodge the official dealings and have them ratified by the League soon after, with officials from all clubs involved in the deal having online meetings with the AFL before it is ticked off.

But on Wednesday, the start time for deals to be processed with headquarters will be 3pm onwards, with a rush of deals expected to come through in that block soon after the trade gates open.

The deadline of 7.30pm will again be used as leverage by different clubs looking to maximise their deals. – Callum Twomey