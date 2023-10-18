Port Adelaide brings in a second ruckman on Deadline Day, signing Jordon Sweet from the Bulldogs

Jordon Sweet at the Western Bulldogs training session at Whitten Oval, June 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has followed the signing of Ivan Soldo by bringing in another ruckman, agreeing to a trade with the Western Bulldogs for 25-year-old Jordon Sweet.

Sweet, who requested a trade to the Power last month, will move to Alberton in exchange for Port's pick 50 in this year's draft.

The deal came just hours after Port gave up picks 41 and 49, a future second-round pick tied to Fremantle as well as its future fourth-round pick to Richmond in exchange for Soldo and the Tigers' pick 50.

With the emergence of Tim English as one of the league's best ruckmen, Sweet found senior opportunities hard to come by at Whitten Oval.

Originally selected in the 2019 Rookie Draft, he debuted in round five 2021, playing five senior games that season and six the next, but the 25-year-old spent all of 2023 at VFL level as English starred in the AFL and gained All-Australian selection.

"Jordon has been one of, if not the premier ruckman in the VFL in 2023 and comes to our club looking for more opportunity after being stuck behind the All-Australian ruck in Tim English," Port list boss Jamie Cripps said.

Jordon Sweet competes with Rowan Marshall during the Western Bulldogs' clash against St Kilda in round 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"He is a mobile tall who we think will complement and develop with our young midfield, and has a mature body and enough experience to challenge to play regularly at AFL level."

The Bulldogs, who will need to match a bid at the draft for father-son Jordan Croft and possibly Next Generation Academy product Luamon Lual, now hold picks 5, 48, 50, 52, 53 56 and 69.

"We were obviously really keen to retain Jordon, but understand his decision to seek further opportunity and return home to South Australia," Bulldogs list manager Sam Power said.