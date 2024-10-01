Harry Perryman has made a call on his future

Harry Perryman in action during GWS' clash with West Coast in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREE agent Harry Perryman will join Collingwood from Greater Western Sydney as a free agent, according to AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey.

Perryman had been pursued by multiple clubs this season, including Port Adelaide and Hawthorn, but has landed on the Magpies as his new home.

As an unrestricted free agent, Perryman can head to the 2023 premier without a trade needing to be struck.

Port Adelaide had the longer chase, dating back to 2020, but the avid Magpies fan as a kid will join his boyhood club. Significant result for the 2023 premiers and also significant ramifications in Dan Houston’s desire to get to Victoria. https://t.co/9hjDjCfEaH — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 1, 2024

Twomey reported earlier this month that the Power and Giants had both offered Perryman a six-year contract to stay, but he's decided to join the club he supported as a boy, also on a six-year deal.

Perryman's call is set to have major ramifications on other players looking for a new club during this trade period.

With the Power missing out on Perryman, they could be less likely to let Dan Houston leave the club, with the two-time All-Australian keen to return to Victoria.

Conversely, the Pies could now be more willing to let John Noble move to Gold Coast, with the defender having requested a trade earlier this month.

Perryman is the second Giants free agent to depart this off-season, with Isaac Cumming having last week nominated Adelaide as his new home.

The Giants will receive draft-pick compensation for losing both players.

Cumming, 26, played 81 games for the Giants in seven seasons while Perryman played 129 matches in eight seasons.

Collingwood coach Craig McRae has made clear to his list management team that he wants players, not draft picks, from the trade period.

"I'm a coach that wants to bring players in,” McRae told SEN radio last week.

"It's such a hard market fishing from the same pond, but I don't want picks ... let's bring players in and make us better.

"We're somewhat deliberate on that and we think Harry can make us better."

- with AAP