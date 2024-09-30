ADELAIDE is in talks to extend star forward Darcy Fogarty's contract, with the Crows gun one of nearly 100 AFL players set to enter free agency in 2025.
Fogarty is currently slated to arrive at next season as one of the leading key forwards in the free agency pool, though Adelaide is already in discussions to lock away the South Australian on a long-term deal.
It is understood a five-year offer has been tabled for the 25-year-old, which would tie him to the end of 2030. Getting his deal done would mean the Crows would have secured all of their 2025 signing priorities – Izak Rankine, Riley Thilthorpe and Fogarty – to extensions before they reached their contract seasons.
AFL.com.au has compiled the full list of the near-100 players set to hit free agency next year, headlined by Fogarty and a host of the competition's most influential players.
Brisbane premiership pair Cam Rayner and Brandon Starcevich, star Carlton ruck Tom De Koning, tough Fremantle midfielder Andrew Brayshaw and North Melbourne jet Luke Davies-Uniacke are also among those set to be the most sought-after players in the free agency pool next year.
West Coast co-captain Oscar Allen is another set to hit free agency in 2025, though the Eagles are deep in negotiations around ensuring their star forward will be taken off the market via a long-term deal before next season.
Fremantle is also set to kickstart talks with its skipper Alex Pearce before Christmas, while Western Bulldogs superstar and captain Marcus Bontempelli is another due to hit free agency again in 2025.
Gold Coast is already in talks to extend one of its 2025 free agents, having opened discussions on a new deal for reigning best and fairest defender Sam Collins.
Richmond is also in negotiations around a long-term deal for versatile key-position player Noah Balta before he arrives at his free agency season next year.
Carlton's All-Australian defender Jacob Weitering remains on the free agency list, though as previously revealed by AFL.com.au the Blues are close to securing their dual best and fairest to a six-year contract through until 2031.
Greater Western Sydney pair Brent Daniels and Sam Taylor had also been due to become free agents next year, courtesy of being part of the 2017 draft pool, but have already signed deals through until 2031 and 2032 respectively.
Melbourne defender Harrison Petty (2027), Brisbane premiership co-captain Harris Andrews (2029), Gold Coast interceptor Charlie Ballard (2029) and North Melbourne ruck Tristan Xerri (2029) are others to have already been taken off next year's free agency list.
Essendon ruck Sam Draper, important Hawthorn midfielder James Worpel, Melbourne forward Charlie Spargo, West Coast premiership star Dom Sheed and Western Bulldogs midfielder Ed Richards are other intriguing names to monitor among next year's free agency pool.
Sydney veteran Luke Parker and West Coast forward Jack Darling are 'pre-agents' in 2024, given they won't hit their free agency year until next season, though both are likely to move to North Melbourne during the upcoming Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period over the next fortnight.
Meanwhile Brisbane premiership forward Joe Daniher and St Kilda midfielder Brad Crouch remain on the free agency list for 2025, though both are weighing up retirement despite being under contract for next season.
2025 FREE AGENCY LIST
*Qualifies as previously delisted
^Qualifies as previously moving clubs as a free agent
ADELAIDE
Matt Crouch
Darcy Fogarty
Wayne Milera
Lachie Murphy
Reilly O'Brien
Brodie Smith
Taylor Walker
BRISBANE
Joe Daniher^
Darcy Gardiner
Ryan Lester
Cam Rayner
Brandon Starcevich
Dayne Zorko
CARLTON
Tom De Koning
Sam Docherty
George Hewett^
Jack Silvagni
Jacob Weitering
Orazio Fantasia*
Matt Kennedy
COLLINGWOOD
Mason Cox
Jamie Elliott
Will Hoskin-Elliott
Jeremy Howe
Brayden Maynard
Brody Mihocek
Scott Pendlebury
Steele Sidebottom
Oleg Markov*
ESSENDON
Sam Draper
Jayden Laverde
Jake Stringer
FREMANTLE
Andrew Brayshaw
Nat Fyfe
Oscar McDonald*
Alex Pearce
Jeremy Sharp*
Michael Walters
GEELONG
Mark Blicavs
Jeremy Cameron^
Tom Atkins
GOLD COAST
Rory Atkins ^
Sam Collins*
Brayden Fiorini
Sean Lemmens
Alex Sexton
David Swallow
Nick Holman
GWS
Callan Ward
Jacob Wehr*
HAWTHORN
Luke Breust
Jack Gunston
James Worpel
Seamus Mitchell*
MELBOURNE
Jake Melksham
Charlie Spargo
NORTH MELBOURNE
Luke Davies-Uniacke
Brynn Teakle*
Aidan Corr^
Toby Pink*
PORT ADELAIDE
Darcy Byrne-Jones
Tom Clurey
Kane Farrell
Dylan Williams*
RICHMOND
Noah Balta
Tom Lynch^
Dion Prestia
ST KILDA
Zaine Cordy ^
Brad Crouch^
Jimmy Webster
Liam Stocker*
Hunter Clark
SYDNEY
Joel Hamling^
Jake Lloyd
Lewis Melican
Luke Parker
Dane Rampe
Robbie Fox
WEST COAST
Oscar Allen
Tom Cole
Jamie Cripps
Jack Darling
Jayden Hunt^
Jeremy McGovern
Jack Petruccelle
Dom Sheed
WESTERN BULLDOGS
Oskar Baker*
Marcus Bontempelli
Liam Jones^
Tom Liberatore
Ed Richards
Caleb Poulter*
Lachie Bramble*