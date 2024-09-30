Clubs will be scrambling for some big-name signatures as almost 100 players head towards being on the market

ADELAIDE is in talks to extend star forward Darcy Fogarty's contract, with the Crows gun one of nearly 100 AFL players set to enter free agency in 2025.

Fogarty is currently slated to arrive at next season as one of the leading key forwards in the free agency pool, though Adelaide is already in discussions to lock away the South Australian on a long-term deal.

It is understood a five-year offer has been tabled for the 25-year-old, which would tie him to the end of 2030. Getting his deal done would mean the Crows would have secured all of their 2025 signing priorities – Izak Rankine, Riley Thilthorpe and Fogarty – to extensions before they reached their contract seasons.

AFL.com.au has compiled the full list of the near-100 players set to hit free agency next year, headlined by Fogarty and a host of the competition's most influential players.

Brisbane premiership pair Cam Rayner and Brandon Starcevich, star Carlton ruck Tom De Koning, tough Fremantle midfielder Andrew Brayshaw and North Melbourne jet Luke Davies-Uniacke are also among those set to be the most sought-after players in the free agency pool next year.

West Coast co-captain Oscar Allen is another set to hit free agency in 2025, though the Eagles are deep in negotiations around ensuring their star forward will be taken off the market via a long-term deal before next season.

Fremantle is also set to kickstart talks with its skipper Alex Pearce before Christmas, while Western Bulldogs superstar and captain Marcus Bontempelli is another due to hit free agency again in 2025.

Gold Coast is already in talks to extend one of its 2025 free agents, having opened discussions on a new deal for reigning best and fairest defender Sam Collins.

Richmond is also in negotiations around a long-term deal for versatile key-position player Noah Balta before he arrives at his free agency season next year.

Carlton's All-Australian defender Jacob Weitering remains on the free agency list, though as previously revealed by AFL.com.au the Blues are close to securing their dual best and fairest to a six-year contract through until 2031.

Greater Western Sydney pair Brent Daniels and Sam Taylor had also been due to become free agents next year, courtesy of being part of the 2017 draft pool, but have already signed deals through until 2031 and 2032 respectively.

Melbourne defender Harrison Petty (2027), Brisbane premiership co-captain Harris Andrews (2029), Gold Coast interceptor Charlie Ballard (2029) and North Melbourne ruck Tristan Xerri (2029) are others to have already been taken off next year's free agency list.

Essendon ruck Sam Draper, important Hawthorn midfielder James Worpel, Melbourne forward Charlie Spargo, West Coast premiership star Dom Sheed and Western Bulldogs midfielder Ed Richards are other intriguing names to monitor among next year's free agency pool.

Sydney veteran Luke Parker and West Coast forward Jack Darling are 'pre-agents' in 2024, given they won't hit their free agency year until next season, though both are likely to move to North Melbourne during the upcoming Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period over the next fortnight.

Meanwhile Brisbane premiership forward Joe Daniher and St Kilda midfielder Brad Crouch remain on the free agency list for 2025, though both are weighing up retirement despite being under contract for next season.

2025 FREE AGENCY LIST

*Qualifies as previously delisted

^Qualifies as previously moving clubs as a free agent

ADELAIDE

Matt Crouch

Darcy Fogarty

Wayne Milera

Lachie Murphy

Reilly O'Brien

Brodie Smith

Taylor Walker

BRISBANE

Joe Daniher^

Darcy Gardiner

Ryan Lester

Cam Rayner

Brandon Starcevich

Dayne Zorko

CARLTON

Tom De Koning

Sam Docherty

George Hewett^

Jack Silvagni

Jacob Weitering

Orazio Fantasia*

Matt Kennedy

COLLINGWOOD

Mason Cox

Jamie Elliott

Will Hoskin-Elliott

Jeremy Howe

Brayden Maynard

Brody Mihocek

Scott Pendlebury

Steele Sidebottom

Oleg Markov*

ESSENDON

Sam Draper

Jayden Laverde

Jake Stringer

FREMANTLE

Andrew Brayshaw

Nat Fyfe

Oscar McDonald*

Alex Pearce

Jeremy Sharp*

Michael Walters

GEELONG

Mark Blicavs

Jeremy Cameron^

Tom Atkins

GOLD COAST

Rory Atkins ^

Sam Collins*

Brayden Fiorini

Sean Lemmens

Alex Sexton

David Swallow

Nick Holman

GWS

Callan Ward

Jacob Wehr*

HAWTHORN

Luke Breust

Jack Gunston

James Worpel

Seamus Mitchell*

MELBOURNE

Jake Melksham

Charlie Spargo

NORTH MELBOURNE

Luke Davies-Uniacke

Brynn Teakle*

Aidan Corr^

Toby Pink*

PORT ADELAIDE

Darcy Byrne-Jones

Tom Clurey

Kane Farrell

Dylan Williams*

RICHMOND

Noah Balta

Tom Lynch^

Dion Prestia

ST KILDA

Zaine Cordy ^

Brad Crouch^

Jimmy Webster

Liam Stocker*

Hunter Clark

SYDNEY

Joel Hamling^

Jake Lloyd

Lewis Melican

Luke Parker

Dane Rampe

Robbie Fox

WEST COAST

Oscar Allen

Tom Cole

Jamie Cripps

Jack Darling

Jayden Hunt^

Jeremy McGovern

Jack Petruccelle

Dom Sheed

WESTERN BULLDOGS

Oskar Baker*

Marcus Bontempelli

Liam Jones^

Tom Liberatore

Ed Richards

Caleb Poulter*

Lachie Bramble*