The rock of St Kilda's back half, Callum Wilkie, has taken home the 2024 Trevor Barker Award

Callum Wilkie during the round 20 match between St Kilda and Essendon at Marvel Stadium, July 27, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA defender Callum Wilkie has continued his meteoric rise from mature-age rookie pick to one of the premier defenders in the AFL by earning his first Trevor Barker Award at Crown Palladium on Monday night.

Wilkie is yet to miss a game since making his debut in the opening round of 2019, months after being plucked out of the SANFL with pick No. 3 in the 2018 Rookie Draft and has now played a club record 132 consecutive games.

After finishing runner-up behind Jack Sinclair in the past two best and fairest counts, Wilkie won the 2024 Trevor Barker Award on 206 votes to beat the star half-back, who finished on 174 votes, just ahead of Josh Battle on 161 votes.

Wilkie has never finished lower than seventh in the best and fairest in his six seasons at Moorabbin and was included in the All-Australian squad for the first time in 2022 before being picked in the team last year.

Callum Wilkie during the round 17 match between St Kilda and Sydney at Marvel Stadium, July 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The 28-year-old continued to be one of the most reliable backmen in the game this year, averaging 17.5 disposals, 7.7 marks, 7.3 intercepts and 5.4 spoils from 23 appearances.

Sinclair was included in the All-Australian squad but didn't make the final 22, despite another brilliant season by the former rookie.

Battle was also rewarded for his career best season with a spot on the podium, weeks after the defender committed to moving to Hawthorn as an unrestricted free agent.

Star ruckman Rowan Marshall was next back in fourth spot after another season where he cemented his status as an elite ruckman, while budding gun Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera rounded out the top five.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera during the round 24 match between Carlton and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, August 25, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

First-year midfielder Darcy Wilson was recognised for a standout debut season, collecting the best emerging player award and finishing eighth in the best and fairest after being selected at pick No. 18 in last November’s AFL Draft.

Small forward Jack Higgins finished seventh after kicking the most goals for the club with 36 majors from 20 games, despite missing three games early in the season for a dangerous tackle.

Veteran wingman Mason Wood collected the Robert Harvey Award for best clubman, while Wilkie also took home the Lenny Hayes Trademark Award.

2024 Trevor Barker Award

1. Callum Wilkie - 206 votes

2. Jack Sinclair - 174

3. Josh Battle - 161

4. Rowan Marshall - 143

5. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera - 133

6. Jack Steele - 122

7. Jack Higgins - 108

8. Darcy Wilson - 99

9. Mitch Owens - 84

10. Bradley Hill - 72

Additional award winners

Lenny Hayes Team Trademark Award - Callum Wilkie

Robert Harvey Best Clubman Award - Mason Wood

Best Emerging Player Award - Darcy Wilson

Red Rooster Sainter of the Year - Rowan Marshall