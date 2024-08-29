Josh Battle wants to be a Hawk in 2025

Andrew Bassat celebrates with Josh Battle after the match between St Kilda and Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

UNRESTRICTED free agent Josh Battle wants to move to Hawthorn.

The 25-year-old informed St Kilda on Thursday afternoon that he wishes to exercise his free agency rights.

Battle has been considering his future in recent months, but has opted for a fresh start at Waverley Park.

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell is understood to have been a key factor in Battle's decision, while new player acquisition manager Jarryd Roughead was also heavily involved in the pursuit.

Battle is expected to sign with the Hawks on a six-year contract through to 2031.

The Haileybury College product has played 123 games across his first eight seasons in the AFL after being selected at pick No.39 in the 2016 AFL Draft.

"I came to this club while I was still in high school and couldn't have asked for a better place to grow, both as a footballer and a person," Battle said.

"I now have a young family of my own, and in planning for our future I've come to the difficult decision to move on from my time at the Saints.

"The club has been fantastic throughout this entire process and I leave so grateful for the support they've shown both my family and I.

"I'd like to thank all my teammates, coaches and staff who have made my time at the Saints so special, as well as the Saints fans who embraced me from day one."

Josh Battle warms up ahead of the R12 match between St Kilda and West Coast at Optus Stadium on June 1, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

St Kilda originally drafted Battle as a key forward before developing him into a mobile defender.

Hawthorn has now secured commitments from Battle and West Coast star Tom Barrass in the past 48 hours.

Barrass, 28, ended months of speculation by submitting a trade request to Hawthorn on Tuesday, despite being contracted until the end of 2027.

Under the guidance of third-year coach Mitchell, Hawthorn has qualified for the finals for the first time since 2018 and will now be a big player in October's trade period for the second straight year.

The Saints on Wednesday delisted two-time club champion Seb Ross, following the earlier departures of ruck Tom Campbell, former Port Adelaide defender Riley Bonner, forward Matthew Allison and young defender James Van Es.