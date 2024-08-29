Brisbane AFLW coach Craig Starcevich believes his team still isn't getting the respect it deserves ahead of its title defence

Craig Starcevich holds the premiership cup after the AFLW Grand Final between Brisbane and North Melbourne at Ikon Park on December 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

DESPITE winning two flags across eight AFLW seasons, reigning premiership coach Craig Starcevich says Brisbane is "still striving for the respect of the wider competition".

Ahead of a Grand Final rematch against North Melbourne to start its title defence on Sunday, Starcevich believes the Lions will again start 2024 as an underdog.

>> Win a $70K Toyota in AFLW Fantasy! Sign up NOW

"They've canvassed people across the League, and none have us winning it again," Starcevich said on Thursday.

"It's the same old, same old.

"If you watch the last game of last year, more the method and heart and spirit of team, that's the bit that gets underestimated."

Learn More 16:49

Brisbane has thrived on flying under the radar, winning premierships in 2021 and 2023 and losing Grand Finals in 2017, 2018 and 2022.

The 18 AFLW captains were split on who they thought was best placed to make this year's decider, with nine opting for the Kangaroos, eight for the Lions and one for Geelong.

A fired-up Starcevich said win or lose in 2024, his team was ready to defend its crown.

"I see the grit and resilience and attention to detail, and yet we are still striving for respect from the wider competition," he said.

Brisbane players celebrate after the AFLW Grand Final against North Melbourne at Ikon Park on December 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"We'll keep plugging away. It's great incentive for us to not be touted as that, and to some degree, it makes me a little bit angry.

"But I think it's great for us to keep proving ourselves, keep banging the door down.

"We've worked so hard for a bit of respect and it's going to take forever to get it, by the looks of it."

Learn More 04:44

Unlike last season when it dealt with the departures of All-Australians Emily Bates, Jesse Wardlaw and Greta Bodey, Brisbane is relatively settled ahead of the coming season.

Inaugural Lion, and 2021 Grand Final best on ground, Kate Lutkins, is returning from having her first child, while West Coast recruits Eleanor Hartill and Shanae Davison are expected to push for a round one debut.