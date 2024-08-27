Riley Bonner in action during St Kilda's clash with Brisbane in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has delisted journeyman ruck Tom Campbell and former Port Adelaide defender Riley Bonner among four players in its first wave of list changes.

Forward Matthew Allison and young defender James Van Es have also been farewelled.

Campbell, 32, only played four games for St Kilda in three seasons on the list but won the Robert Harvey Best Clubman award in 2023 for his contribution to the club. His departure brings to an end a career spanning 13 seasons, 58 games and three clubs after earlier stints with the Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne.

Bonner joined the Saints as a delisted free agent after playing 93 games across eight seasons at Port Adelaide. He played 19 games for St Kilda this season.

Injuries restricted both Allison and Van Es during their time at Moorabbin and neither managed to make their AFL debuts. Allison was drafted in 2020 and Van Es arrived in 2022.

Tom Campbell at St Kilda training in July, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

“These decisions are always difficult, but it’s the tough reality of the business we’re in,” St Kilda football boss David Misson said in a statement.



“Tom has been an incredible member of our playing group during his time here, having an invaluable impact on our emerging talent and ruck stocks. His generosity and kindness have made an indelible mark on those around him, and we know will stand him in great stead for this next stage with his young family.



“Riley came to us just over a year ago with a willingness to play his role and submit to the needs of the team and he did exactly that.



“He has been a very popular and reliable member of our playing group, and we thank him for jumping headfirst into life with the Saints.



“Matt had to deal with a number of setbacks during his time at the club, however he never let it impact his attitude.



“His empathetic and genuine approach to supporting his teammates, paired with his yearning to grow and improve is a credit to his character.



“James’ time at the club has been unfortunately interrupted by injury, however his outlook has always been positive.



“We hope having had further surgery to his ankle earlier this year allows him a fresh start to this next chapter of his life."