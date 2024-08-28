Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

L-R: Alex Davies, Adam Tomlinson, Joe Richards. Pictures: AFL Photos

SUN IN PIES' SIGHTS

COLLINGWOOD has expressed interest in out-of-contract Gold Coast midfielder Alex Davies.

The Suns have offered the 191cm inside midfielder a two-year extension, but Davies is still weighing up his options.

Davies has played 32 games for Gold Coast since joining the club at the end of 2020 via the Suns' Academy, including seven in the second half of this season around a three-game suspension.

Geelong is also understood to be considering a play for Davies, who has struggled for opportunities behind Matt Rowell, Noah Anderson and Touk Miller in Gold Coast's midfield.

Alex Davies in action during the match between Gold Coast and Melbourne at People First Stadium in round 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Magpies half-back John Noble requested a move to the Suns at his exit interview on Tuesday and could be included in an exchange during the trade period, although no discussion is believed to have been had just yet.

Jack Lukosius is also assessing his options, despite having two years to run on his contract.

When Davies was suspended for a high bump on Port Adelaide's Lachie Jones, the Cairns product laid 12 tackles, collected 20 touches, 13 contested possessions and eight clearances in his best performance yet.

Collingwood has an ageing midfield and has been assessing the market, with AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable reporting on Wednesday that Giants midfielder James Peatling has also emerged as an option for the Pies. – Josh Gabelich

DEMON DEFENDER GAINS INTEREST

ST KILDA is among the clubs showing an interest in Melbourne defender Adam Tomlinson, who is assessing his options heading into the off-season.

Tomlinson, who is an unrestricted free agent at the Demons, played just eight senior games this year and could subsequently look to continue his career at a third club in 2025.

Collingwood is another to have shown a level of interest in Tomlinson, with St Kilda also enquiring as it hunts key defensive options pending Josh Battle's free agency decision.

Adam Tomlinson is tackled by Bailey Banfield during the R12 match between Melbourne and Fremantle at Traeger Park on June 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Battle didn't inform St Kilda of his call at his exit interview this week but is weighing a significant offer from Hawthorn, while Dougal Howard's future also remains unclear as he waits on a contract offer from the Saints.

Tomlinson, who turned 31 earlier this month, has provided reliable defensive depth for the Demons in recent years but hasn't hit double-figures for games across any season since before he ruptured his ACL in 2021.

The 185-gamer carried through his free agency rights after crossing to Melbourne from Greater Western Sydney as an unrestricted free agent in 2019. – Riley Beveridge

GUN PIE TO WEIGH UP FUTURE

COLLINGWOOD livewire Joe Richards will go through a process before deciding on his future, as the small forward weighs up a contract offer to remain at the club amid interest from Port Adelaide and others.

As revealed on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable earlier this month, the Power have emerged as a genuine option for Richards and have tabled a longer offer than the Pies currently have on the table.

Joe Richards in action during the R16 match between Collingwood and Gold Coast at People First Stadium on June 29, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

It comes following a season where Richards has broken through for his first nine AFL games, having initially been picked up by Collingwood as a mature-age draftee two years ago.

Speaking on Gettable this week, Richards' manager John Meesen from Kapital Sports Group said his client was looking to make a "smart move" for his career.

"I'll catch up with him in the next couple of days," Meesen said.

"He's got an offer to stay at Collingwood, but he's clearly got some interest elsewhere. He's a little bit of a different one, he's 25 years old. He's worked really hard to get to this point.

"The next move for him has got to be a really smart move. We just want to take things into consideration. He's a really level-headed guy, so we'll sit down at the right time." – Riley Beveridge

VETERAN CAT TO EXTEND

GEELONG has tabled free agent defender Jake Kolodjashnij a fresh two-year deal, with the veteran Cat expected to extend his career at GMHBA Stadium.

Kolodjashnij, who has spent the last 11 seasons at Geelong, had always been keen to remain with the Cats and is closing on a new deal that will secure his future at the club until at least 2026.

The club's premiership player had attracted some rival interest throughout the season given his standing as one of the few unsigned and ready-made key defensive options as an unrestricted free agent.

Jake Kolodjashnij is tackled during the match between Geelong and West Coast at GMHBA Stadium in round 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

But the Cats will now lock away the 193cm veteran, just weeks after securing the signature of fellow defender Jack Henry on a five-year deal through until 2029.

Kolodjashnij, who is just four appearances short of his 200-game milestone, will be 31 at the conclusion of his next deal.

"Marty Pask (from Kapital Sports Group) looks after him in our office … they're pretty close to doing a two-year deal for Jake," Kapital player agent John Meesen told AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable on Wednesday. – Riley Beveridge

IMPRESSIVE DOCKER EARNS DEAL

FREMANTLE has rewarded forward Sam Sturt for his impressive second half of the season, with the former first-round pick agreeing to a two-year extension that will see him through until free agency in 2026.

Sam Sturt celebrates during the round 21 match between Essendon and Fremantle at the MCG, August 4, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Sturt played the final 12 games for the Dockers this season, kicking 19 goals and providing value and versatility through his ability to play as either a marking option at 190cm or as a high half-forward.

The former first-round pick had struggled to crack coach Justin Longmuir's plans through the first half of the campaign, enduring several stints in the WAFL, having had a delayed start to pre-season due to a knee injury.

But the 24-year-old now appears fully entrenched in the Dockers' best attacking mix and will look to add to his 31 AFL appearances next season, having secured his future until his free agency year in 2026. – Riley Beveridge

LIONS OPEN TALKS ON YOUNGSTER

BRISBANE is locked in talks to extend first-year forward Logan Morris for another couple of seasons, after the teenager burst onto the scene this season.

Morris has played 15 of the last 16 games for the Lions, kicking 18 goals and forming a promising partnership with key forward duo Joe Daniher and Eric Hipwood.

Logan Morris celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Brisbane and Essendon at The Gabba in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Last year's No.31 pick earned an initial two-year contract at Brisbane, though the club has opened talks to activate a third-year extension and potentially even tack on a fourth season to his deal.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable last week, Morris' manager Tim Hazell from Vivid Sports said negotiations with Lions list boss Dom Ambrogio were now underway.

"Outside of the top 20, it's an activation for a third (year in a draftee's contract). There's no negotiating, it's just what the top 20 get and it gets passed on to those players," Hazell said.

"We're having some conversations with Dom about potentially activating the third year and then looking at a fourth. We'll keep that conversation going over the next couple of weeks.

"It's been a huge year for Logan. I saw him the other day and we were reflecting on the season so far. He's playing that third tall role. It's been really exciting. Having Eric Hipwood and big Joe Daniher there has just given him licence to roam. He can go up, he can go down and he's really excited for the next couple of weeks.

"I know a lot of the senior boys have been getting around him. Every first-year player goes through some ups and downs and he's just riding a nice up at the moment." – Riley Beveridge

EX-BASKETBALLER HEADED TO HAWKS

FORMER basketballer Jaime Uhr-Henry will join Hawthorn's AFL list in 2025 as a Category B rookie.

The 21-year-old was a member of the Bulleen Boomers and the Dandenong Ranges in NBL One.

Uhr-Henry has spent some time training with Sam Mitchell's squad at Waverley Park in recent weeks and grew up as a Hawthorn supporter.

The 209cm is a project ruck who played some junior football for East Ringwood in the Eastern Football League, but focused predominantly on basketball.

Uhr-Henry hasn't played a game of football since under-17 level, but the Chirnside Park product was scouted by Hawks recruiting boss Mark McKenzie and becomes the latest former basketballer to land in the AFL.

Port Adelaide signed Jacob Moss under the same rules in July, via NBL1 club Sturt Sabres.

University of Florida star Alex Condon nominated Collingwood as his preferred club as a Category B rookie last year while continuing to pursue basketball.

Alex Condon playing for the University of Florida. Picture: Instagram

Each club can list up to three Category B rookies, which are typically international players, zone selections for clubs based in New South Wales or Queensland or players who have not registered in an Australian Football competition for three years. – Josh Gabelich

DRAFT GUN SUFFERS SETBACK

POTENTIAL top 15 pick Xavier Lindsay is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season, having suffered a knee injury during a Gippsland Power clash on the weekend.

Lindsay, viewed by clubs as a likely first-round selection, suffered a minor PCL injury playing in Gippsland's narrow 10-point defeat to the Dandenong Stingrays on the eve of the Coates Talent League finals series.

The classy 183cm midfielder is now expected to miss the rest of the year, and could also be sidelined for October's national draft combine, though it's not expected to impact where Lindsay sits among clubs in their pecking order.

The left-footed Lindsay, who has also enjoyed successful stints across half-back this season, has averaged 23.4 disposals this year and has also kicked 7.11 from 12 Gippsland appearances.

A host of potential No.1 pick candidates improved their stocks in the final round of the home-and-away season with Jagga Smith (33 disposals, two goals), Harvey Langford (33 disposals, four goals), Finn O'Sullivan (18 disposals, three goals), Josh Smillie (29 disposals, one goal) and Sam Lalor (25 disposals, one goal) all impressing. – Riley Beveridge

VFL STARS GAIN AFL INTEREST

A HANDFUL of Fothergill-Round-Mitchell Medal nominees are attracting AFL interest ahead of the draft and pre-season supplemental selection periods.

VFL clubs submitted its nominations for the best young player award this week ahead of the awards on September 16.

Richmond forward Sam Davidson is widely considered the favourite to win the VFL's best young player award after returning from a unique path in country football.

Sam Davidson handpasses the ball during the 2024 VFL Wildcard Round match between Williamstown and Richmond at DSV Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

The 22-year-old has been invited to the state combine after kicking 26.13 in 2024, with the Tigers interested in adding him to their AFL list. Adelaide, Sydney, Greater Western Sydney, Essendon and others have also expressed interest.

Williamstown forward Corey Ellison has been on the radar of Carlton and Adelaide this year after transitioning from a key defender to the other end of the ground during his time at Point Gellibrand.

Frankston star George Grey is another leading contender for the VFL young gun prize and has attracted interest from Essendon in 2024.

George Grey in action during the match between Coburg and Frankston at Piranha Park in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The past 17 winners of the Fothergill-Round-Mitchell Medal have landed in the AFL, including last year's recipient Sam Clohesy, who was recruited by Gold Coast after a strong season for Werribee.

Ethan Phillips was signed by Hawthorn in February after winning the award in 2022, re-establishing a long-standing VFL streak in the process. – Josh Gabelich