Richmond confirms it has received trade requests from three key players

Liam Baker gets a handball away in Richmond's game against North Melbourne in R21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has confirmed Liam Baker has joined Shai Bolton and Daniel Rioli in requesting a trade away from the Tigers.

As reported by AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey on Tuesday, Rioli informed the club of his desire to join Gold Coast while Bolton wants to head home to Western Australia.

On Wednesday, the club confirmed Baker also wants to move to a WA club next season.

Baker is out of contract at the end of the year and the Tigers say they will "work to complete a fair and equitable trade".

"Liam has been a wonderful player for us and is someone we value very highly," Tigers footy boss Blair Hartley said.

"While we are disappointed that he has requested a trade away from the club, we respect the reasons for his decision.

"We will work closely with potential suitors for Liam to ensure that we are fairly compensated."

It's not yet clear which of West Coast or Fremantle is Baker's preferred club.

Bolton and Rioli are both contracted on long-term deals, but have also told the club of their desire to move interstate.

"Both Daniel and Shai have informed us of their requests for a trade during our end-of-season review process," Hartley said.

Shai Bolton in action during round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Whilst we are disappointed, we have been in constant dialogue with both the players and their management throughout the course of the season.

"Out of respect to both players and their wishes, at the right time we will open conversations with their clubs of choice.

"We will listen to what the clubs have to offer and determine whether or not we believe it is a viable trade and in the best interests of the Richmond Football Club."

Deals for all three players would be a huge boost for Richmond's draft hand, which currently consists of picks 1, 21, 29, 39, 41, 47, 57 and 66 in this year's draft.

Twomey reported on Tuesday that Gold Coast's pick six will likely be part of the Suns' offer for Rioli.