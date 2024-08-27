RICHMOND defender Daniel Rioli has officially requested a trade to Gold Coast, according to AFL.com.au trade expert Cal Twomey.
Rioli has been linked with a move to the Suns throughout the year and Twomey has reported that the 27-year-old made his trade desire known at his exit meeting with the Tigers on Tuesday.
Rioli is contracted until the end of the 2027 season, meaning a trade will have to be struck between the two clubs for him to get his wish.
Twomey believes Gold Coast's first pick in this year's draft, the No.6 pick, will be tabled by the Suns to get the deal done.
As it stands, Gold Coast holds picks 6, 13, 20, 26, 34, 46 and 70 in this year's draft, as well as its 2025 selections that could be offered up as part of a trade.
The Rioli news came just hours after Collingwood defender John Noble also requested a trade to the Suns for family reasons.
It's set to be a busy trade period for the Tigers, with Shai Bolton also expressing his desire to be traded to Fremantle for family reasons.
Bolton is contracted until the end of 2028.
Liam Baker, who is out of contract at the end of the year, has also been weighing up a desire to move to a WA club or re-sign at the Tigers.
A move north for Rioli would see him reunite with his premiership coach at the Tigers, Damien Hardwick.
The possible departure of several key players will continue a turbulent period at the Tigers, who on Monday confirmed Shane Dunne as the replacement for long-time CEO, Brendon Gale.
Three-time premiership coach Hardwick departed last year, president Peggy O'Neal left in 2022 and the list of retirements this season includes three-time North Smith medal winner Dustin Martin, former captain Dylan Grimes and two-time flag winner Marlion Pickett.