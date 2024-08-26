Richmond's new Chief Executive Officer Shane Dunne and President John O’Rourke. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has appointed Shane Dunne as its new Chief Executive Officer, replacing long-time boss Brendon Gale.

Gale announced in May that he would step away from the club at the end of this season to become the Tasmania Football Club's inaugural CEO in early 2025.

After a lengthy recruitment process, the Tigers have looked internally and appointed Dunne, who has been the General Manager of the club's subsidiary company, Aligned Leisure & Education.

"There is a need for renewal and change, but the fundamentals, values, and strong culture are a legacy to Brendon and his leadership of the existing management team," president John O'Rourke said.

"We wish Shane well and are looking forward to the Tiger Army getting to know him because he will be a great leader to everyone who is involved with the Richmond Football Club."

Dunne's appointment comes at a time of significant upheaval at the club.

Gale's exit follows those of long-time coach Damien Hardwick last year and president Peggy O'Neal in 2022.

Triple Norm Smith Medal winner Dustin Martin, former skipper Dylan Grimes and two-time flag winner Marlion Pickett have all announced their retirement, while key players Liam Baker, Shai Bolton and Daniel Rioli have been linked with moves away from the club in the off-season.

More to come ...