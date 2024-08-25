Eight teams, eight different stories - who will hold up the premiership cup this September?

The match-ups for week one of the 2024 Toyota AFL Finals Series

AFTER a home and away season that delivered the biggest crowds and one of the most even races to September in recent memory, just eight teams remain to battle it out in the 2024 Toyota AFL Finals Series.

Eight teams, eight different stories – but there's only one glorious ending in store for the club that will hold up the premiership cup on Grand Final day.

The qualifying finals will see Sydney host Greater Western Sydney and Port Adelaide host Geelong, while the elimination finals will see Brisbane host Carlton and the Western Bulldogs host Hawthorn.

The fixture for week one of the finals, including confirmation of dates, times and venues, will be released on Monday morning.

Minor premier Sydney has been a dominant force for most of the season, while Port Adelaide is looking for its elusive first flag under long-serving coach Ken Hinkley. Geelong has the experience to get it done in September and Greater Western Sydney was oh-so-close to a Grand Final berth last season.

Brisbane will be desperate to go one step further after falling just short of premiership glory in 2023. The Western Bulldogs have been brilliant in the second half of the season, Hawthorn is the hottest team on the comp heading into finals and Carlton has enough star power to give any team some serious trouble.

Stay tuned for the complete fixture for week one of the 2024 Toyota AFL Finals Series, along with ticketing information for every venue around the country.