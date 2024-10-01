Ethan Stanley kicks the ball during Fremantle's clash against Sydney in round 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has delisted mid-season draftee Ethan Stanley, the sixth Docker to depart the club this off-season.

Stanley joined Fremantle from Box Hill via pick 8 in the 2023 mid-season draft and made his AFL debut less than two months later.

He was the sub in two consecutive games that season, against Sydney and Geelong, but did not earn another senior game in his time at the club.

He also played 22 games for Peel Thunder in the WAFL.

Stanley's departure follows the delistings of Ethan Hughes, Sebit Kuek, Matt Taberner and Conrad Williams, while Josh Corbett has retired.

"These decisions are never easy but the club would like to thank Ethan for his contribution to our club over the past two seasons and we wish him all the best for the future," Fremantle footy boss Joe Brierty said.