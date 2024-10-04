Ned McHenry celebrates a goal during the R3 match between Adelaide and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on March 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER first-round pick Ned McHenry is among four players delisted by Adelaide on Friday.

Will Hamill, Lachlan Gollant and Patrick Parnell have also been informed they would not be offered a contract for 2025.

McHenry was taken with pick No.16 in the 2018 national draft and went on to play 70 games for the Crows, including 10 this season.

The small forward booted 32 goals.

Key forward Gollant kicked 13 goals from 16 games this season, as well as pinch-hitting in the ruck, but was unable to force his way into the senior line-up on a more regular basis despite some strong SANFL form.

Lachlan Gollant kicks for goal during the R24 match between Adelaide and West Coast at Optus Stadium on August 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Running defender Hamill played 45 games across six seasons while Parnell was the club's first ever mid-season draftee in 2021 and played 17 games in defence.

"These are always difficult decisions which are an unfortunate part of the industry," Crows list boss Justin Reid said.

"Each one of these players has made a positive contribution to our club and left an impact on our playing group, and I would like to thank them for their commitment over several seasons.

"We wish Ned, Will, Lachlan and Patrick all the best for the next chapter."

Rory Sloane announced his retirement during the season and Elliott Himmelberg has joined Gold Coast as a free agent on Friday.