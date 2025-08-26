Jack Silvagni, the third generation of his family to play VFL/AFL football for Carlton, will play for a rival club in 2026

Jack Silvagni after Carlton's loss to Hawthorn in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JACK Silvagni has told Carlton he will join a rival club under free agency ahead of the 2026 season.

The 27-year-old defender has not nominated his club of choice, but as an unrestricted free agent, he can join any suitor without the Blues having the chance to match the offer.

Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs are among the clubs that have pursued the versatile backman.

Silvagni is the third generation of his family to play VFL/AFL football for Carlton, following in the footsteps of his grandfather Sergio, and father Stephen.

He joined the Blues as a father-son selection at the 2015 AFL Draft and has played 128 games for 89 goals in an career that has been interrupted by injury in recent seasons, including a ruptured ACL that cost him the entire 2024 campaign.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, Silvagni thanked Carlton for his 10 years at the club.

"Whilst the decision was not easy to leave the football club, I felt the time was right to explore another opportunity," Silvagni said.



"I want to say a huge thank you to everyone at the club for their support during my time there, I sincerely appreciate the opportunity this club has given me and my family."

Carlton list manager Nick Austin said the Blues understood Silvagni's decision to explore his future at the club, despite wanting him to stay.

"We made it really clear to Jack that we wanted him to remain a Carlton person, however as an unrestricted free agent Jack had a right to meet with a number of clubs and as a result has made his decision to pursue other opportunities, that is the reality of our industry in regard to player movement," Austin said.

The 2025 AFL Free Agency Period runs from Friday, October 3 until Friday, October 10.