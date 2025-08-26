The Free Kick team runs through all the big issues ahead of round three

Ash Woodland and Indi Strom compete for the ball during Port Adelaide's clash against Fremantle in round one, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WHERE to now?

AFLW Fantasy scoring is up and a lot of value options are highly owned, so where can coaches turn in a bid to move up the rankings?

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Could short-term trades or targeting match-ups (like Gold Coast's opponents) be options?

The Free Kick team discusses all that and more ahead of round three.

Episode guide

0:00-5:57: Introduction

5:58-16:12: Shipping report

16:13-17:47: Watch and wait scoreboard

17:48-29:25: Strategy

29:26-47:17: 'Believe it or not'

47:18-57:02: "The kids are all right"

57:03-1:01:48: Captain's corner

1:01:49-1:07:47: Trade plans

