Josh Kelly will have a major hip operation that will take several months to recover from

Josh Kelly at GWS training on September 4, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

GREATER Western Sydney star Josh Kelly is set to miss most of the 2026 season after major hip surgery was decided as the best course of action to solve a lingering problem.

The 30-year-old is understood to have decided in recent days to undergo hip resurfacing surgery later this month to address a long-standing hip injury that limited him across 2024 and 2025.

It is the same operation that former world No. 1 tennis player Andy Murray underwent in 2019 that extended the Scot’s career after degenerative changes in his hip joint.

Kelly has met with specialists in Sydney and Melbourne since the Giants’ season ended when Hawthorn beat them in the elimination final at Engie Stadium.

Greater Western Sydney doesn’t expect Kelly to be available until the final third of the season. It takes six months to fully recover from the surgery before Kelly can gradually start training again.

The two-time Kevin Sheedy Medal winner underwent a different hip operation last season that didn’t impact his pre-season too much. He played Opening Round and the first seven games, before he needed a month off due to persistent hip pain.

The 2017 All-Australian midfielder managed 15 appearances in 2025, returning from a calf strain for the first final, where he kicked two goals from 18 disposals in a half after starting as the sub.

Josh Kelly celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's elimination final against Hawthorn on September 6, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Now Kelly is set for hip resurfacing surgery to eradicate an issue that has hampered his power and ability to train without pain.

That outcome is part of the reason the Giants have been exploring a move for contracted Melbourne midfielder Clayton Oliver across the past week.

GWS coach Adam Kingsley, GM Jason McCartney, CEO Dave Matthews and star players including Finn Callaghan and Lachie Ash met with Oliver on a boat last Friday following the Kevin Sheedy Medal the night before.

Clayton Oliver with Giants coach Adam Kingsley, players and officials on Sydney Harbour on Friday, October 3. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Oliver then underwent a medical and toured the Giants headquarters in Homebush on Tuesday, with confidence growing that GWS can land the three-time All-Australian, who has been told to explore his options by Melbourne, despite having five years to run on his contract.

Star half-forward Brent Daniels has recently had groin surgery to repair the complex abdominal issues that limited him to just six appearances this year.

The 26-year-old will spend the next six weeks recovering and gradually build into the pre-season.

Coleman Medallist Jesse Hogan also had foot surgery to remove bone spurs from his foot after dealing with lingering foot pain in 2025. Both are expected to complete full pre-seasons.

Murray returned to play for another five years on the ATP tour. Now Kelly will be hoping his major surgery can help him return to his best after a challenging two years with his body.