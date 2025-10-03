Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

Ben Ainsworth, Clayton Oliver and Bailey Humphrey. Pictures: AFL Photos

RIVALS MONITORING SUN

GOLD Coast forward Ben Ainsworth is exploring his trade options with three years to run on his deal.



The Suns are shaping as the busiest club of the Trade Period, with Christian Petracca set on joining the club and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan also in Gold Coast's sights.



Sam Flanders, Brayden Fiorini, Connor Budarick and Malcolm Rosas are either assessing their future at the Suns or already on the way out to rivals, with Ainsworth also on the radar of clubs.



Last year, the Suns forward signed a four-year free agency deal with the club, knocking back interest from Essendon to re-sign at Gold Coast.

He played 24 games this year, including his 150th, and booted 23 goals and has clubs considering plays for him given the extra players coming into the Suns' front half.



Gold Coast has been adamant that powerful youngster Bailey Humphrey would not be involved in any trade deal for Petracca, but things took a twist on Friday when a photo emerged of new Dees coach Steven King and midfield assistant coach Nathan Jones meeting with Humphrey.

His manager Michael Oakes told AFL.com.au: "When we spoke at 10.30am this morning nothing had happened, but with the evolving nature of trade period, Bailey saw fit to catch up with his former coach this afternoon."

Melbourne offered three first-round picks to Essendon in 2022 to get the selection to land Humphrey in the draft but the Bombers denied the deal. – Callum Twomey

Bailey Humphrey during the Elimination Final between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, September 6, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

OLIVER'S GIANT HOPE

CLAYTON Oliver will meet with Greater Western Sydney while in Sydney in coming days, with the Giants now the strong favourites for the Melbourne midfielder.

Oliver was already headed to Sydney on Thursday after being told by Melbourne to explore his options, with the Giants quickly emerging as a real candidate to bolster their midfield with him.

They will meet this week in a significant step towards the Giants' interest in trading for the All-Australian and 2021 premiership Demon, with Melbourne set to contribute to his wage elsewhere given he has five years remaining on his deal.

Clayton Oliver during the round 23 match between Hawthorn and Melbourne at the MCG, August 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The Demons are on a list and midfield reset, with Christian Petracca keen to join Gold Coast, while Steven May has also been told to explore his options. Judd McVee is pursuing a trade to Fremantle. - Callum Twomey

FLANDERS MEETS AGAIN WITH SUITORS

GOLD COAST midfielder Sam Flanders has met with Melbourne, St Kilda and Essendon again across the last 24 hours, as the contracted Sun continues to weigh up a call on his future.

Flanders had coffee with new Demons coach Steven King and midfield assistant Nathan Jones on Friday morning, while he also sat down with officials at the Saints and the Bombers on Thursday, with the onballer still tossing up his preferred home.

His meeting with King and Jones came just hours after Melbourne superstar Christian Petracca settled on Gold Coast as his trade destination, having also flown to South Australia to tour Adelaide's facilities earlier this week.

The Demons will now hope to persuade Flanders to join the club and become involved in Petracca's trade talks involving the Suns, with the 24-year-old expected to settle on his next club across the weekend.

Sam Flanders during the Elimination Final between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, September 6, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Carlton also had interest in Flanders and met with him last month, but as reported by AFL.com.au on Thursday the Blues have since been struck from the race and are diverting their attentions elsewhere.

Petracca's decision likely means Gold Coast is now out of the race for Carlton spearhead Charlie Curnow, who continues to wait to see whether Sydney or Geelong can engineer a move for his services.

Curnow and Flanders are among a handful of players still weighing up their next homes, with Collingwood forward Brody Mihocek now leaning towards a free agency move to Melbourne.

Brayden Fiorini is also undecided between a free agency switch to either Essendon or Port Adelaide, or staying at Gold Coast, while Hawthorn youngster Jai Serong has interest from North Melbourne, Sydney and Fremantle. – Riley Beveridge

Brayden Fiorini celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

BLUES LOOK TO MOVE COMPO PICKS

CARLTON is set to shuffle the free agency compensation picks it will receive as part of Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni's moves to St Kilda, as the club looks to match father-son bids for Harry Dean and Cody Walker across the next two years.

The Blues will likely finish with picks No.10 and No.22 at the conclusion of the free agency window, but will need to juggle points given the impending arrival of Dean and Next Generation Academy member Jack Ison at this November's draft.

Dean is considered a top 10 pick, Ison is also nudging his way into first-round calculations, while Walker's arrival next year as a potential No.1 contender will coincide with significantly harsher restrictions on matching bids.

Harry Dean in action during the 2025 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Allies and Victoria Country at Ikon Park on July 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Clubs are aware Carlton is subsequently dangling the De Koning and Silvagni compensation picks to rivals, looking to either shuffle down the order this year for more points or move the picks into 2026 with considerations for Walker.

The Blues are certainties to land the No.10 pick as 'Band 1' compensation for De Koning's exit, given the significance of the monster eight-year free agency offer he took up from the Saints worth around $1.8 million for the majority of the deal.

Carlton already received 'Band 2' compensation for Silvagni's switch on Friday, landing the club a pick that will scale down to No.22 after moves for De Koning, Oscar Allen and Sam Draper are finalised. – Riley Beveridge

TRADE PERIOD HITS RECORD HEIGHTS

THERE is close to $30 million of player contracts tied up in deals for players looking for new homes in this Trade Period, as the explosion of big names on the move

Between Melbourne contracted duo Christian Petracca (four years remaining on his deal) and Clayton Oliver (five years), Essendon's Zach Merrett (two years), North Melbourne's Jy Simpkin (four years), Carlton's Charlie Curnow (four years) and St Kilda's Jack Steele (two years), there are 21 seasons worth of contracts remaining for six players looking for new homes for different reasons.

Whilst the Demons pair are averaging around $1.3 million a season remaining on their contracts, the average for the others is around the $1 million a season mark, making for close to $25 million in deals pertaining to the group, who are either seeking new homes or have been told to explore for new destinations.

Throw in one year left of Jamarra Ugle-Hagan's $900,000 contract, two years of Rowan Marshall's at a similar rate and two years of Sam Flanders' deal, which is worth an estimated $700,000, and the numbers climb further.

This figure only includes contracted players moving or potentially moving clubs, with West Coast's Liam Ryan, Fremantle's Will Brodie, Melbourne's Steven May and Western Bulldogs defender Buku Khamis among other contracted players pushing for new homes.

Will Brodie in action during match simulation between Fremantle and West Coast at Mineral Resources Park on February 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The record financial numbers come as players with long-term deals make bold moves for the exit doors of clubs and push for trades whilst in contract. – Callum Twomey

CAT KEEN TO GO ON

GEELONG veteran Jed Bews is yet to receive another contract from the Cats but is keen to play on in 2026.

The unrestricted free agent managed only four senior appearances in 2025 due to a delayed start to the year, but was named as an emergency for last Saturday’s Grand Final.

Jed Bews during a Geelong Training Session at GMHBA Stadium, September 22, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Bews was a permanent fixture under Chris Scott between 2017 and 2023, but has been restricted by injuries over the past two years.

Fremantle considered a play for Bews earlier in the year, but are not expected to pursue the defender after Judd McVee requested a trade to the Dockers last weekend.

Geelong hasn't ruled out to re-signing Bews, but will need to wait until other list decisions are made in October.

The 31-year-old has played 175 games in the hoops since joining the Cats as a father-son pick at the end of 2011. – Josh Gabelich

TOP PROSPECTS SHINE IN TIME TRIAL

SANDRINGHAM Dragons midfielder Jack Dalton staked his claim as the best endurance athlete at this year's Telstra AFL Draft Combine, while Oakleigh Chargers jet Sam Grlj also enhanced his credentials as a potential top-10 pick after the first day of testing on Friday.

Dalton and Grlj were the only two players to break the six-minute barrier during the 2km time trial at Collingwood's AIA Centre on Friday evening, with Dalton setting the pace with a blistering time of 5:53.

Jack Dalton in action during the Coates Talent League Grand Final between the Sandringham Dragons and Eastern Ranges on September 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

It followed a terrific season for Dalton, who was one of Sandringham's best in the Coates Talent League Grand Final last month with 23 disposals after returning from two broken wrists in a freak gym accident earlier in the year.

Grlj, who is seen by clubs as a potential top-10 pick and is likely to again impress during the sprint events later in the weekend, ran a time of 5:59 following a tight battle with Dalton after the two were paired together in the same group.

Sam Grlj handballs during the Coates Talent League quarter-final between the Oakleigh Chargers and Sandringham Dragons on September 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Oakleigh Chargers key forward and ruck Louis Emmett was another to impress during the 2km time trial, defying his 199cm frame to record the third best time of the combine with a 6:07 effort.

The 2km time trial on Friday afternoon was the first of the major events of the national combine, with the country's best prospects to spend Saturday interviewing with clubs at the MCG before further athletic testing on Sunday. – Riley Beveridge