The Tigers have announced further list changes

Jacob Koschitzke kicks the ball during Richmond's clash against Essendon in round 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

TALLS Jacob Koschitzke and Jacob Blight have been delisted by Richmond.

The Tigers announced on Wednesday that the duo, who both stand at 196cm, would not be offered contracts for the 2026 season.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2025's retirements and delistings

After arriving from Hawthorn, Koschitzke played 16 games in two seasons with the Tigers, while Blight – picked in the 2024 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft – made 10 appearances.

"We thank both players for their hard work and application during their time at the club," Tigers executive general manager of football talent Blair Hartley said.

"Jacob (Koschitzke) to his credit certainly put his best foot forward at VFL level this year and played a number of roles with minimum fuss.

"Jacob (Blight) moved across the country to play with the club midway through last year and we thank him for his commitment during his 18 months with us.

Learn More 29:53

"We wish them both well for their future pursuits."

Koschitzke and Blight join Kamdyn McIntosh, Jacob Bauer and Mate Colina in being delisted this off-season.

A youthful Richmond finished the 2025 season with a 5-18 win-loss record.