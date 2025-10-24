Brisbane has delisted Lincoln McCarthy but has committed to picking him up in the rookie draft

Lincoln McCarthy is seen at Brisbane training on July 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE has delisted Lincoln McCarthy with the commitment to selecting the dynamic forward in November's rookie draft.

McCarthy is currently recovering from a second knee reconstruction after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament on the eve of the season.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2025's retirements and delistings

The 32-year-old originally undertook a bold rehab program that could have seen him return within five months of surgery and be available for the Lions' September tilt.

However, as his ambitious return date neared in an out-of-contract season, the club told McCarthy to take his time, with the understanding it would re-contract him in 2026.

Since heading north from Geelong at the end of 2018, McCarthy played 122 games for Brisbane before his first knee injury in May of last year.

He suffered the second rupture at a training session in March.

Learn More 25:37

Meanwhile, the Lions have re-signed Irish duo Conor McKenna and Darragh Joyce for 2026.

The new deals will see them both head into a fourth season with the Lions after arriving from Essendon and St Kilda, respectively.

McKenna, a 2024 premiership player who also played in the losing 2023 Grand Final, will look to add to his 49 games with the club.

"I'm really looking to another big season,” the 29-year-old said.

Conor McKenna celebrates Brisbane's Grand Final win over Sydney on September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I've loved my three years at the club so far, both on and off the field, which made it an easy decision to stay on."

Fellow Irishman Joyce also arrived at Brighton Homes Arena in 2023, with the key defender joining via the AFL's pre-season supplementary signing period.

Joyce played 13 games in six seasons with the Saints and has added another 13 in three years with the Lions.