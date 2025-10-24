W Download hosts Sarah Black and Gemma Bastiani. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Sarah Black, Gemma Bastiani and Kaitlyn Ferber take a look at all the action ahead of round 11 of the NAB AFLW season. Nat Exon’s playing for a fourth club, Port Adelaide is hoping to notch its first W Showdown win, and North Melbourne makes a call on one of its veterans.

EPISODE GUIDE

0.45 - The mystery of Nat Exon's return to AFLW

2.30 - Can Port Adelaide win its maiden W Showdown?

6.10 - The quick return of Courtney Hodder

7.09 - Chloe Molloy to miss the Swans' must-win match

8.05 - North resting vs St Kilda's injury ward

