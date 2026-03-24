Bess Keaney will remain on the inactive list for the Bombers

Bess Keaney is seen during Essendon's clash against North Melbourne in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON will be without leader Bess Keaney for a successive season, with the hard-running rebounder to remain on the inactive list after having a baby.

Keaney sat out the 2025 season, giving birth to a daughter in October, and will be afforded as much time as required to make her comeback.

Pregnancy rules in the Collective Bargaining Agreement do allow for players to return to the primary list mid-season if they are ready to play and medically cleared to do so, even if it takes a club's list out to 31.

Essendon said in a statement that Keaney's inactive status will "provide her the time to return to the elite level in a safe and sustainable way", and that the club will continue to work with the 34-year-old "as she navigates motherhood with her return to work over the coming months".

The AFLW pre-season begins in mid-May – a relatively short turnaround for Keaney – and the Bombers will be able to recruit a replacement player for their squad in the Pre-Season Draft on May 4.

"We are committed to supporting Bess any way we can in her return to the AFLW competition. She has welcomed a beautiful daughter and deserves the opportunity to soak up being a new mum while building back to the elite level," Essendon AFLW general manager Aysha Ward said.

Elizabeth Keaney and Georgia Gee celebrate a goal during the AFLW R10 match between Essendon and Carlton at Ikon Park on November 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"We have an incredible medical and high performance team that are working with Bess very closely and we're confident that she will return to her best on field when the time is right.

"In the meantime, we continue to value Bess' contribution off-field immensely."

With a growing number of players giving birth across the League, clubs are continuing to balance list management, maternal work rights, athletes' recovery from pregnancy and supporting players.

Greater Western Sydney announced late last year it was delisting the pregnant Haneen Zreika, with a commitment to re-list the small forward when she was ready to return, and an open invitation to train alongside the Giants whenever she wanted.

Haneen Zreika celebrates a goal during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast at Manuka Oval in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton delisted out-of-contract former skipper Kerryn Peterson in November, having sat out the 2025 season to have baby Max, while Fremantle's Ebony Antonio ultimately opted to retire following the birth of Bowie.

At this stage, Geelong's Chantel Emonson is set to return in 2026, having welcomed daughter Luna in August.

Expected Pre-Season Draft order:

As of March 24

1. Gold Coast (list spot held over from primary draft)

2. Greater Western Sydney (retirement of Katherine Smith)

3. Essendon (Bess Keaney inactive)

4. West Coast (retirement of Sophie McDonald)

5. Hawthorn (list spot held over from primary draft)