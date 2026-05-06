Carlton's Head of AFLW, Ash Naulty, has left the club

Ash Naulty during his time at Carlton. Picture: Carlton College of Sport

CARLTON'S head of AFLW Ash Naulty has left the club, just days before players are due to return for pre-season training.

AFL.com.au understands Naulty departed the Blues this week, following three seasons where he acted as the club's GM of women's football and list manager.

AFLW players across the competition are set to return for pre-season training in just five days on May 11.

The decision comes just months after Carlton returned to the AFLW finals and following a Trade Period where the Blues were among the competition's busiest sides.

The Blues brought in Lauren Bella, Claudia Whitfort and Brooke Boileau from rival teams, while they traded out Keeley Skepper, Maddi Torpey and Mia Austin.

But it was the club's decision to not offer much-loved former captain Kerryn Peterson a new contract that raised eyebrows both internally and externally, after she had given birth to son Max earlier in the year.

Naulty joined Carlton on an interim basis in February 2023 in the wake of a full-scale review into the club's women's football program, but soon became its full-time women's football boss.

He had previously held posts at Ikon Park as Carlton College of Sport's football development and pathways coordinator, as well as the club's player welfare and VFL coordinator.

The Blues made it through to a preliminary final last year, ending a five-year drought without finals football, having finished the home and away season with an 8-4 record.