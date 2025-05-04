Eden Zanker, Olivia Wolmarans and Anne Hatchard. Pictures: AFL Photos/@gcsunsaflw Instagram

THE TELSTRA AFLW Pre-Season Draft is done and dusted, official training is around the corner, and clubs have now finalised their lists for the 2026 season.

The 11 players taken in Monday night's draft complete lists, replacing those who have retired or been made inactive since December's national draft.

Check out your club's list changes below.

IN

Grace Egan (trade, Richmond), Chloe Bown (national draft pick No.5), Lucy Waye (national draft pick No.21), Olivia Gorman (national draft pick No.25), Alicia Blizard (national draft pick No.39), Ava Stewart (national draft pick No.63)

OUT

Abbie Ballard (delisted), Rachelle Martin (delisted), Stevie-Lee Thompson (retired), Anne Hatchard (trade, Gold Coast), Zoe Prowse (trade, Essendon), Brooke Boileau (trade, Carlton)

It has been a year of change for the Crows, after coach Matthew Clarke moved on following the club's semi-final exit, and now three-time premiership players Anne Hatchard and Stevie-Lee Thompson have been traded and retired, respectively. Hatchard's capacity to shift between the midfield and forward line will create space to move some magnets around in the new year, while the addition of Grace Egan as a no-nonsense midfielder who can rest forward relieves the loss of Brooke Boileau. Key defender Zoe Prowse's trade to Essendon, however, will ask some questions of how Adelaide's talls adapt under new coach Ryan Davies, following Prowse's ability to swing between defence and attack as needed. At the draft table, the loss of two midfielders via trade meant the Crows targeted handy onballers Chloe Bown and Olivia Gorman, with the former ready to make immediate impact. And up forward, both Lucy Waye and Alicia Blizard have the potential to grow as mid-sized options ahead of the ball. As a longer-term development option, Ava Stewart has the ability to grow into a dangerous key position player over time. At 180cm, she has shown her capacity to compete both in defence and up forward, and can be crafted into the versatile tall that Adelaide needs.

Chloe Bown poses for a photo at the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft on December 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

IN

Lily-Rose Williamson (trade, Collingwood), Caitlin Kennedy (cross-code rookie), Asher Fearn-Wannan (national draft pick No.19), Marlo Graham (national draft pick No.33), Olivia Lacy (national draft pick No.52), Meg Lappin (national draft pick No.59, father-daughter)

OUT

Poppy Boltz (trade, Greater Western Sydney), Ellie Hampson (trade, Port Adelaide), Jacinta Baldwick (delisted), Dee Heslop (delisted), Indiana Williams (delisted), Taylor Smith (trade, Sydney)

Brisbane's forward line has taken a hit, with both Taylor Smith and Ellie Hampson traded to Sydney and Port Adelaide respectively, while defender-turned-forward Poppy Boltz has also found a new home with Greater Western Sydney. It does create a gap for Rania Crozier to make her own next season following three games this year, and puts pressure on Dakota Davidson to return to her best form, but also asks the question of the Lions at the draft table on Monday to bolster the line, and of the coaching panel to shuffle some magnets to remain dangerous ahead of the ball. Lily-Rose Williamson adds to that forward mix, with a capacity to slide between the midfield and forward line, with the Collingwood replacement signing making the move after one year in the black and white. Via the draft the Lions targeted running players, continuing to tap into its athletic gameplan, with the addition of Asher Fearn-Wannan and Marlo Graham. Meg Lappin is a father-daughter pick who can develop into a key-position player at either end of the ground, but is a longer-term prospect, while Olivia Lacy will add some grunt to the back half of the ground.

Asher Fearn-Wannan poses for a photo at the Telstra AFLW Draft Combine on October 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN

Lauren Bella (trade, Gold Coast), Claudia Whitfort (trade, Gold Coast), Brooke Boileau (trade, Adelaide), Lily Baxter (national draft pick No.24), Taya McMillan (national draft pick No.34)

OUT

Tarni Brown (retired), Eliza Wood (delisted), Charlotte Bewer (delisted), Kerryn Peterson (delisted), Maria Cannon (delisted), Keeley Skepper (trade, West Coast), Mia Austin (trade, Melbourne), Maddison Torpey (trade, North Melbourne)

One of the more controversial delistings in recent years, former captain Kerryn Peterson will no longer call Carlton home next season after giving birth to son Max earlier this year. She joins Tarni Brown and replacement signings Charlotte Brewer and Eliza Wood heading out the door. Small forward Keeley Skepper will also try her hand in the west, having been traded despite being contracted with the Blues until 2027. In turn, Gold Coast duo Lauren Bella and Claudia Whitfort join the side in an effort to go one better than its preliminary final exit of this year. Bella adds depth to a ruck division that has already been used in a flexible manner, providing some coverage should injury or unavailability hit Breann Harrington or Jess Good, particularly given youngster Maddie Torpey made her way to North Melbourne at the death. Whitfort will ideally add some explosive power from the midfield as a point of difference to star duo Abbie McKay and Mimi Hill, while draftee Tayla McMillan has neat hands in tight, and can become a releasing option to the developing contingent of runners. One of those runners is draftee Lily Baxter, who has the potential to grow into a player akin to Dayna Finn, likely to land on the wing or as a high half forward.

IN

Olivia Lewis (cross-code rookie), Maisie Nankivell (cross-code rookie), Charlotte Brewer (delisted free agent, Carlton), Ellie Bradie (cross-code rookie), Ariana Hetherington (trade, North Melbourne), Jemma Rigoni (delisted free agent, Melbourne), Imogen Trengove (national draft pick No.8), Amy Smith (national draft pick No.23), Mischa Barwin (national draft pick No.28), Josephine Bamford (national draft pick No.29), Matilda Argus (national draft pick No.41), Zara Neuwirth (national draft pick No.48)

OUT

Muireann Atkinson (delisted), Mikayla Hyde (delisted), Selena Karlson (delisted), Nell Morris-Dalton (delisted), Charlotte Taylor (delisted), Lily-Rose Williamson (trade, Brisbane), Mikala Cann (trade, Western Bulldogs), Grace Campbell (delisted), Georgia Clark (delisted), Annie Lee (delisted), Alana Porter (delisted)

The Pies got the sign and trade period started with the addition of netball duo Maisie Nankivell and Liv Lewis in early November. At 184cm, Lewis offers some height that the side is otherwise lacking, as will Irish recruit Ellie Brady (179cm), and former Docker and Roo Ariana Hetherington (179cm) meanwhile Nankivell's return to the AFLW following two years with Adelaide in 2019 and 2020 will potentially bring some bigger-bodied midfield depth, if not adapted to another line. A host of players have also been shown the door, with most spending several seasons fighting injury. Forward Nell Morris-Dalton was unable to bounce back to her 2023 best following stress reactions in her back, Mikayla Hyde arrived from Fremantle with a foot concern that kept her on the sidelines for the bulk of 2024, Selena Karlson battled a persistent shoulder injury, and Charlotte Taylor spent her three years on the list dealing with repeat injuries. Stalwart Mikala Cann has also been granted her wish of a trade to the Western Bulldogs, and replacement signing Lily-Rose Williamson has made her way to Brisbane, thinning out the club's midfield depth. Upon the completion of the trade period, a further four players, Grace Campbell, Georgia Clark, Annie Lee, and Alana Porter, were delisted. It cut the club's suite of general forwards back to the bone, but the area was soon replenished via the draft with South Australian Imogen Trengove and Tasmanian Mischa Barwin, both of whom bring a neat turn of speed inside 50. Amy Smith and Matilda Argus will add to the running half-back group, with the former likely to also spend time up on the wing, while Josephine Bamford is a ruck who does plenty of damage on the deck, and Zara Neuwirth is a key defensive option who can build alongside Lucy Cronin. The club also opted to add Melbourne's Jemma Rigoni via delisted free agency, and is signed to 2027. Rigoni is somewhat of a utility, but showed her speed at both ends of the ground in her time at the Demons.

Imogen Trengove after being selected by Collingwood in the 2025 AFLW Draft. Picture: Getty Images

IN

Zoe Prowse (trade, Adelaide), Maggie Johnstone (national draft pick No.10), Nalu Brothwell (national draft pick No.50), Emma Dineen (pre-season draft pick No.3)

OUT

Brooke Sheridan (delisted), Mia Van Dyke (delisted), Ellyse Gamble (delisted), Amelie Gladman (delisted), Jess Verbrugge (delisted), Grace Brooker (retired), Bess Keaney (inactive)

List manager Josh Moore's first AFLW trade period at the helm was a successful one, getting star Adelaide key-position player Zoe Prowse through the door to bolster a wanting backline. Prowse has been a player in demand around the League for several seasons now, and after signing a one-year deal last November, finally opted to leave the state and nominated Essendon on the eve of the trade period. Minimally used duo Brooke Sheridan, Mia Van Dyke have been delisted, and rugby convert Grace Brooker has opted to return to New Zealand after just one season at the Bombers. Key defender Ellyse Gamble was delisted, after failing to find a new home during the trade period, while fellow key defender Brooke Brown was shopped around but didn't receive any interest so will see out her contract which runs to the end of next year. The booming boot of draftee Maggie Johnstone will be welcomed at the Hangar as the Bombers work to improve their ball movement. Having her build up around the ball will significantly bolster the midfield group that has struggled a little in 2025. And in attack Nalu Brothwell will also bring a sense of speed and athleticism. Reliable winger Bess Keaney will remain inactive in 2026 as she works back from the birth of her first child, so the Bombers have opted to replace her with Emma Dineen via the pre-season draft, with the Irishwoman to offer a sense of composure and overhead ability.

Maggie Johnstone poses after being taken by Essendon in the 2025 AFLW Draft. Picture: Getty Images

IN

Lily Johnson (trade, Melbourne), Eden Zanker (trade, Melbourne), Aoife Healy (cross-code rookie), Charli Hazelhurst (national draft pick No.35), Monique Bessen (national draft pick No.40), Mia Anderson (national draft pick No.46), Noa McNaughton (pre-season pick No.5)

OUT

Philipa Seth (retired), Joanne Cregg (retired), Amy Mulholland (retired), Ebony Antonio (retired), Gabrielle Biedenweg-Webster (delisted), Poppy Stockwell (delisted), Holly Ifould (delisted), Dana East (trade, Richmond), Aine Tighe (inactive)

Fremantle landed the big fish it was after, bringing in 2023 AFLW leading goalkicker Eden Zanker to head up a forward line that has otherwise struggled to find a focal point. Along with Zanker comes Lily Johnson, adding some speed on the outside to complement the club's host of contested beasts, as will Irish recruit Aoife Healy. The list has also dropped in average age as Ebony Antonio, Joanne Cregg, Amy Mulholland, and Philipa Seth, all over 30, have all retired. Long-term midfielder Dana East found a new home with Richmond with mere seconds remaining in the trade period, having been pushed out of the Dockers' first-choice midfield in the last two years. Charli Hazelhurst comes in as a key defensive option to grow over the long term alongside last year's draftee Indi Strom, while both Monique Bessen and Mia Anderson are midfielders who the club will no doubt look to build under current onballers Kiara Bowers and Aisling McCarthy. Unfortunately, dynamic forward Aine Tighe will miss the 2026 season as she works back from yet another knee injury, so Noa McNaughton has earned a place. Overlooked in the 2024 AFLW draft, McNaughton is a crafty small forward who will work well at the feet of Zanker and Tunisha Kikoak.

Charli Hazelhurst poses for a photo during the Telstra AFLW Draft Combine on October 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN

Jasmin Stewart (delisted free agent, Port Adelaide), Alissa Brook (delisted free agent, Port Adelaide), Nicola Stevens (trade, St Kilda), Emma Murray (cross-code rookie), Evie Cowcher (national draft pick No.11), Priya Bowering (national draft pick No.27), Renee Morgan (national draft pick No.43)

OUT

Kate Darby (retired), Meghan McDonald (retired), Shelley Scott (retired), Erica Fowler (retired), Melissa Bragg (delisted), Gabbi Featherston (delisted), Bella K Smith (delisted), Caitlin Thorne (delisted)

Another club working through a significant period of change, the biggest coup at Geelong comes off the field as Melbourne premiership coach Mick Stinear takes the reins following the parting of ways with Dan Lowther. The club's four retirees, Kate Darby, Meghan McDonald, Shelley Scott, and replacement signing Erica Fowler, are all senior players, swinging the reliance to the next age bracket down. The decision to bring in Nicola Stevens will add a composed head behind the ball to support Claudia Gunjaca in leading a line of otherwise young defenders and delisted free agent Alissa Brook can bring height behind the play. Delisted Port Adelaide mid/forward Jasmin Stewart will offer depth to the midfield but also a small forward presence ahead of the ball. Anna-Rose Kennedy's decision to permanently step away from footy and remain in Ireland is a blow, but her fellow countrywoman Emma Murray will take up that rebounding defensive spot with aplomb. Draftee Evie Cowcher also helps to fill this intercepting/rebounding role with her composure in defence, while both Priya Bowering and Renee Morgan are strong contested ball players to further build out the midfield mix.

Priya Bowering (Tasmania Devils) poses with Becky Webster after being drafted with pick No.27 by Geelong in the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

IN

Anne Hatchard (trade, Adelaide), Sunny Lappin (national draft pick No.4, academy), Ava Usher (national draft pick No.7, academy), Georja Davies (national draft pick No.9, academy), Alannah Welsh (national draft pick No.12, academy), Mikayla Nurse (national draft pick No.13, academy), Dekota Baron (national draft pick No.15, academy), Bronte Parker (national draft pick No.32, academy), Rhianna Ingram (national draft pick No.44, academy), Lily Quigley (pre-season draft pick No.1)

OUT

Keely Fullerton (delisted), Tayla Gregory (delisted), Ella Maurer (delisted), Taya Oliver (delisted), Wallis Randell (delisted), Ella K Smith (delisted), Kiara Bischa (delisted), Lauren Bella (trade, Carlton), Claudia Whitfort (trade, Carlton), Jacqueline Dupuy (trade, Hawthorn)

The big shift at Gold Coast has begun. While all talk has, fairly, been about the impressive Academy haul the club has recruited, it has also managed to lure in boom recruit Anne Hatchard from Adelaide to offer leadership and support to the especially young list. Inaugural Sun Lauren Bella has also been traded to Carlton, after the movement of Darcie Davies into more of a ruck role, and the addition of sister Georja via the draft. Meanwhile powerful midfielder Claudia Whitfort has landed at the Blues, and key forward Jac Dupuy at Hawthorn, changing the look of the Suns' midfield under Rhyce Shaw. As for the Academy group, Sunny Lappin and Mikayla Nurse will add a real sense of dash and transition to the evolving Suns side. Key position players Dekota Baron and Georja Davies can almost immediately take up posts at either end of the ground, with the latter likely to pinch hit through the ruck. In the midfield, Ava Usher's power will help to cover the loss of Whitfort, with breakaway speed and a territory-gaining mindset, ready to send the ball to mid-sized forward Alannah Welsh. Rhianna Ingram is another rebounding defensive option, and will allow co-captain Niamh McLaughin to continue her sojourn higher up the field, while Bronte Parker can be the grunt to release teammates around her. The Suns finalised their list at the pre-season draft with Lily Quigley, who has worked especially hard since being overlooked in December's national draft.

Georja Davies, Alannah Welsh, Ava Usher, Sunny Lappin and Dekota Baron during the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

IN

Poppy Boltz (trade, Brisbane), Tilly Lucas-Rodd (trade, Hawthorn), Scarlett Johnson (national draft pick No.2), Kiera Yerbury (national draft pick No.3), Yasmeen Janschek (national draft pick No.55, academy), Maisy Evans (pre-season draft pick No.2), Sophia Gaukrodger (pre-season draft pick No.10)

OUT

Aliesha Newman (retired), Katherine Smith (retired), Claire Ransom (retired), Meghan Gaffney (delisted), Vivien Saad (delisted), Haneen Zreika (delisted), Sophie Kavanagh (delisted), Indigo Lindhe (delisted)

The Giants' real win out of this off-season was the allocation of a priority pick at the top of the national draft, which saw Kiera Yerbury arrive at pick No.3, but the recruitment of premiership Lion Poppy Boltz also helps matters. Boltz made her name as a key defender, but has the capacity to play in the midfield, or ahead of the ball, so could serve a few roles once in the orange and charcoal. Meanwhile inaugural Hawthorn captain Tilly Lucas-Rodd has landed at their fourth club after searching for a new opportunity, and will add some composure from half back. Haneen Zreika has also been delisted as she prepares to give birth to her first child, with the intention of being re-signed for the 2027 season. Zreika has also nominated for Monday's draft, so she can be considered for a replacement signing next year should the club require. Scarlett Johnson brings more athleticism to the side, akin to that of last year's top pick Sara Howley, while Sydney Academy product Kiera Yerbury is similar to the previous year's first selection Kaitlyn Srhoj with strength and run through the contest. Given the changes to ruck rules in 2026, opting for neat tap ruck Yasmeen Janschek was also a sound addition, taking some weight off the shoulders of undersized ruck Eilish O'Dowd, instead able to form a strong combination with Fleur Davies. Given the retirements of Katherine Smith and Claire Ransom, the Giants topped up at the pre-season draft, adding height with Maisy Evans and versatile midfielder Sophia Gaukrodger.

Kiera Yerbury (left) and Scarlett Johnson pose for a photo at the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft on December 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

IN

Jacqueline Dupuy (trade, Gold Coast), Niamh Martin (trade, North Melbourne), Hannah Looney (national draft pick No.51), Maya Dear (national draft pick No.57, father-daughter), Mikaylah Antony (pre-season draft pick No.8)

OUT

Rebecca Clottey (delisted), Nat Exon (delisted), Kristy Stratton (delisted), Sophie Butterworth (trade, St Kilda), Tilly Lucas-Rodd (trade, Greater Western Sydney), Ainslie Kemp (delisted)

As expected, inaugural captain Tilly Lucas-Rodd has been traded to GWS. It creates a gap at the back of stoppage for the Hawks, with the 2024 All-Australian often used as a sweeper and distributor behind the contest. After failing to land key forward support for best and fairest winner Aine McDonagh last year, the Hawks have successfully added contested marking key Jac Dupuy from Gold Coast. With the ability to also take ruck taps in the front half of the ground, her height will be welcomed after the club was seriously tested late in the year for that height right across the ground. Draftee Rebecca Clottey was delisted during the season, and it was Nat Exon who made her way onto the list in her place. Exon, however, has now also been delisted alongside small forward Kristy Stratton. Key forward Sophie Butterworth made her way to St Kilda, having struggled to break into the Hawks' side even when desperate for a key forward option, while the run and agility of Niamh Martin has been added, which will neatly complement the contested ball work of the likes of Eliza West, Emily Bates, and Daisy Flockart. Speed was on the menu on draft night, too, with Irishwoman Hannah Looney the Hawks' first selection. A utility as it stands, Looney will establish a place in the side once she arrives in Australia, but her big kick is one to match that of Aileen Gilroy, while the club's first ever father-daughter selection is Maya Dear. Still very raw, Dear has spent her time playing basketball, most recently with the Sandringham Sabres in the SEABL. Notably, much-loved key defender Ainslie Kemp was delisted following a frustrating year in which she re-injured her ACL. After passing on their final draft pick at December's national draft, the Hawks completed their list on Monday night with Mikaylah Antony, who impressed in April's SANFLW v VFLW state game, winning the best-on-ground medal for the Croweaters.

The Dear family (L-R) Maya, Paul, Calsher, Cherie, Harry and Nate. Picture: Supplied

IN

Mia Austin (trade, Carlton), Aoife Horisk (cross-code rookie), Jordyn Allen (national draft pick No.16), Chloe Baker-West (national draft pick No.22), Lauren Clifton (pre-season draft pick No.9)

OUT

Denby Taylor (delisted) Gabrielle Colvin (retired), Lily Johnson (trade, Fremantle), Eden Zanker (trade, Fremantle), Jemma Rigoni (delisted), Blaithin Mackin (inactive)

Melbourne has taken a hit in attack, as spearhead Eden Zanker now calls Fremantle home, but the addition of Irishwoman Aoife Horisk to the front half will bring some speed and athleticism to the line. Young Blue Mia Austin will also help to bolster the line as a marking forward option, and should develop nicely alongside Georgia Gall, Tayla Harris and Kate Hore in Melbourne's attack. Key defender Gab Colvin couldn't break back into the side late in the season despite a relative dearth of talls down back, so her retirement won't make too many waves, nor will the delisting of Denby Taylor or trade of Lily Johnson, who were both edged out of the team by finals. Utility Jemma Rigoni was delisted so as to take up a two-year deal at Collingwood, further narrowing that taller depth behind the ball. The Demons cashed in at the draft, with supremely skilful pair Jordyn Allen and Chloe Baker-West. Allen will take up a post as a rebounding defender, and Baker-West as a neat ball user around the ground, the latter akin to Tyla Hanks in terms of her capacity to release the play from the contest. The club was forced to replace Blaithin Mackin for the season as well, after the Irishwoman opted to remain in her home country for the year. Former Adelaide train-on player Lauren Clifton was picked up at the pre-season draft to complete the list.

Chloe Baker-West (Calder Cannons) poses with former Demons player Laura Duryea after being drafted with pick No.22 by Melbourne in the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

IN

Maddison Torpey (trade, Carlton), Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner (national draft pick No.37), Shauna McElligott (national draft pick No.49), Sarah Wall (national draft pick No.53)

OUT

Georgia Stubs (trade, Richmond), Ella Slocombe (trade, West Coast), Ariana Hetherington (trade, Collingwood), Niamh Martin (trade, Hawthorn), Sarah Wright (retired)

Both of the Roos' 2023 draftees Georgia Stubs and Ella Slocombe have been traded out as the pair search for more opportunities at Richmond and West Coast respectively, as has depth tall Ariana Hetherington to Collingwood following just one year on the list. Former Blue Maddison Torpey will take that place as a backup ruck option, ready to develop under premiership duo Kim Rennie and Emma King. The trade of 2023 No.1 pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner was left uncompleted, with the Bulldogs and Roos unable to come to an agreement. The club landed their target with pick No.37 in the draft, much like its experience bringing Rennie into the club back in 2022. Shauna McElligott is a creative small forward who copes well physically in the throes of the contest, but isn't expected to have an immediate impact at the top level, and Sarah Wall, sister of two-time premiership Roos Vikki has also arrived via the draft. Strong and powerful like her sister, Sarah lines up in defence with the capacity to lock down an opponent, but can also spin up onto the wing to utilise her speed.

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner poses during the Western Bulldogs' 2025 team photo day at Whitten Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

IN

Ellie Hampson (trade, Brisbane), Lucy Boyd (trade, West Coast), Sophie Eaton (national draft pick No.17), Olivia Crane (national draft pick No.30)

OUT

Alissa Brook (delisted), Coby Morgan (delisted), Jasmin Stewart (delisted), Janelle Cuthbertson (retired), Lily Paterson (trade, West Coast)

Port Adelaide landed the surprise addition of premiership Lion Ellie Hampson midway through the trade period, adding more still to its forward/midfield rotation. It is likely a move that will threaten the experienced Kirsty Lamb's place in the side going forward, despite her having signed on for 2026. Tall defender Alissa Brook has been squeezed out as a result of the likes of Jemma Charity, Teagan Germech, Amelie Borg, and the potential of Lauren Young to act as talls behind the ball next year. It also means the retirement of injured veteran Janelle Cuthbertson won't be as keenly felt as it may have been. Despite a strong end to the season, midfielder/forward Jasmin Stewart was also cut, but found a new home at Geelong. Late in the piece, the Power also traded 2024 draftees Lucy Boyd and Lily Paterson. Boyd returns to her home state, and a club with family connection as a relative of Port Adelaide great John Cahill, brings her physical presence as a utility to an exciting young list. With all the class in the world, Sophie Eaton will work her way up through the forward line and on the wing, showcasing her athleticism and skill with ball in hand, but has the long-term potential of moving into the midfield, while Olivia Crane is solid as a rock behind the ball as a key defender.

Sophie Eaton poses after being taken by Port Adelaide in the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft. Picture: Getty Images

IN

Georgia Stubs (trade, North Melbourne), Dana East (trade, Fremantle), Ana Mulholland (cross-code rookie), Olivia Wolmarans (national draft pick No.1), Fina Dethlefsen (national draft pick No.38), Baia Pugh (national draft pick No.54)

OUT

Tessa Lavey (retired), Jodie Hicks (retired), Lulu Beatty (delisted), Lauren Brazzale (delisted), Charley Ryan (delisted), Grace Egan (trade, Adelaide), Katelyn Cox (delisted), Shelby Knoll (delisted)

Some much-needed change has taken place at Richmond. Off field, both head of women's footy Kate Sheahan and coach Ryan Ferguson have been moved on, long-term captain Katie Brennan has stepped down as captain, and senior players Tessa Lavey and Jodie Hicks have retired. Untried Roo Georgia Stubs has landed with the Tigers for very little, making her a free hit for the rebuilding club, and experienced Fremantle midfielder Dana East was the very last player to move before the trade deadline. With the coveted No.1 pick the Tigers opted for the rare talent of Olivia Wolmarans, a 180cm key forward who hits the ground ball like a speedy small. She is a player around whom the club's new, long-term attacking line can be built, while Baia Pugh is a quick small who can work at her feet. Fina Dethlefsen adds ready-made strength, as a mature-ager who has spent time playing against women before reaching the AFLW. They all come in at the same time as new coach Jarrad Donders, who was announced in the top job earlier in the year.

Olivia Wolmarans poses during the 2025 AFLW Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

IN

Sophie Butterworth (trade, Hawthorn), Jade McLay (national draft pick No.26), Chelsea Sutton (national draft pick No.31), Abby Hobson (national draft pick No.42), Maya Louvel-Finn (national draft pick No.60), Carys D’Addario (national draft pick No.61), Saoirse Lally (pre-season draft pick No.7)

OUT

Rebecca Ott (delisted), Natalie Plane (delisted), Charlotte Simpson (delisted), Hannah Stuart (delisted), Nicola Stevens (trade, Geelong), Lilu Hung (delisted), Arianna Clarke (delisted), Nicola Xenos (inactive)

St Kilda largely consolidated its list across this year's trade period, it's first under new list manager Darius Wyatt. Injury-prone duo Bec Ott and Charlotte Simpson have been let go despite serving the club well throughout its first push into finals. Ten-season player Natalie Plane's time in the AFLW has come to an end, as has fringe midfielder Hannah Stuart's following four seasons at the Saints. Former Hawk Sophie Butterworth adds some height ahead of the ball, much needed to support start Jesse Wardlaw and will be given opportunity to grow in that St Kilda forward line. Jade McLay will also help build out that forward line, as a strong mid-sized option, she can rotate through that attack or midfield as a powerful pinch hitter, and Abby Hobson is another solid addition inside 50. The midfield depth has also been recaptured after the delisting of Simpson, Plane, and Stuart, as Chelsea Sutton and Carys D'Addario come in as reliable ball winners. Meanwhile Maya Louvel-Finn brings back some defensive depth after the loss of Stevens via trade. In the wake of Nicola Xanos' movement to the inactive list as she works back from an ACL injury, Irishwoman Saoirse Lally – no relation to Fremantle's Orlaigh – has been added to the list via pick No.7 of the pre-season draft. She is a small defender known for her leadership out of Mayo.

Jade McLay poses for a photo during the Telstra AFLW Draft Combine on October 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN

Taylor Smith (trade, Brisbane), Mary Kate Lynch (cross-code rookie), Alex Neyland (national draft pick No.6, academy), Maddie Quinn (national draft pick No.18, academy), Molly Thomas (national draft pick No.47, academy)

OUT

Giselle Davies (delisted), Kiara Hillier (delisted), Ruby Sargent-Wilson (delisted), Rebecca Privitelli (retired), Maddy Collier (retired)

The Swans went into the trade period with two key goals: land key forward Taylor Smith from Brisbane, and maintain a strong draft hand to match bids on their academy prospects in Monday's draft. They achieved both, with Smith officially becoming a Swan early on trade deadline day amidst a three-club trade that involved Hawthorn. Smith will fill the gap created by Bec Privitelli's retirement, and will work well alongside mid-sized forward Chloe Molloy and youngster Amelia Martin to bolster Sydney's attack. Academy selection Alex Neyland will also add to this evolving forward line, with a fearless leap at the footy she has been likened to Tayla Harris, while ruck Maddie Quinn has nice tap work and will complement the physicality of Ally Morphett in the line. Sydney's third pick at the draft, Molly Thomas is more of a rebounding defensive option who will look to develop over the longer term. And after passing on their final pick in the national draft, the Swans added Irish rookie Mary Kate Lynch in February, adding some speed in defence.

Alex Neyland poses after being taken by Sydney in the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft. Picture: Getty Images

IN

Ella Slocombe (trade, North Melbourne), Keeley Skepper (trade, Carlton), Lily Paterson (trade, Port Adelaide), Mia Russo (national draft pick No.20), Jovie Skewes-Clinton (national draft pick No.36), Sienna Gerardi (pre-season pick No.6), Lily Smart (pre-season pick No.11)

OUT

Dana Hooker (retired), Courtney Lindgren (delisted), Annabel Johnson (delisted), Kayley Kavanagh (delisted), Lucy Boyd (trade, Port Adelaide), Sophie McDonald (retired), Alison Drennan (inactive)

The Eagles continued to add to their already exciting young list with classy runner Ella Slocombe and skilful inside midfielder Lily Paterson both returning to their home state after two and one years elsewhere respectively. Slocombe will neatly replace the retired Dana Hooker on the wing, adding her endurance and ball use to help West Coast's transition game, while Paterson's inclusion on the ball releases the likes of Ella Roberts and Bella Lewis to be used in more versatile ways, as will that of draftee Mia Russo. Keeley Skepper adds to the small forward conversation, likely to thrive at the feet of talls like Charlotte Riggs, Lucia Painter, and Lauren Wakfer should she develop her fitness. Jovie Skewes-Clinton is an ideal tall utility to be crafted into whatever the Eagles need at this stage. She is athletic and covers the ground well, but is another reliable contested mark to add to the club's collection. Lockdown defender Sophie McDonald opted to retire earlier this year following a year out of the game focusing on her mental health, and veteran Alison Drennan will miss 2026 pregnant with her first child, so Sienna Gerardi and Lily Smart earned places on the list.

Mia Russo poses for a photo during the Telstra AFLW Draft Combine on October 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN

Mikala Cann (trade, Collingwood), Mizuki Brothwell (national draft pick No.14), Charlie O'Connor Moreira (national draft pick No.45), Amaia Wain (pre-season pick No.4)

OUT

Zimmorlei Farquharson (delisted), Naomi Ferres (delisted), Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner (delisted self), Maggie Gorham (inactive)

The Bulldogs stood strong on their expectation of what North Melbourne needed to give up for Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner, and as the sides were unable to come to an agreement, the 2023 No.1 draft pick will walk to Monday's draft in hopes of sliding to pick 37, the Roos' first for the night. The Dogs were quiet otherwise, landing a deal for Collingwood midfielder Mikala Cann given her trade request earlier in the month, helping to support the likes of Isabelle Pritchard, Jess Fitzgerald and Ellie Blackburn in that mid/forward rotation. Through the draft, the Dogs went for speed and athleticism via defender Mizuki Brothwell and outside runner Charlie O'Connor-Moreira. After Maggie Gorham was made inactive as she focuses on her personal wellbeing, the Dogs opted to take supporting ruck Amaia Wain at the pre-season draft.