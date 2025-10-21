Seamus Mitchell has been delisted by the Hawks

Seamus Mitchell warms up before Hawthorn's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN has delisted defender Seamus Mitchell, the seventh departure from the Hawks this off-season.

Pick 29 in the 2020 draft, Mitchell did not make his debut until 2023 and played 28 senior games in his five seasons at the Hawks, including four this year.

Mitchell's departure follows the delistings of Sam Frost and Jasper Scaife, while fellow defenders Changkuoth Jiath (Melbourne) and Jai Serong (Sydney) were traded last week.

Midfielder James Worpel has joined Geelong as a free agent, while Luke Breust has retired.

The Hawks did not pick up any new players in the recent trade period, with their attempts to sign Zach Merrett from Essendon falling short.

Seamus Mitchell in action for Box Hill on August 31, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's always a difficult time of the year and these decisions are never easy, but we’d like to acknowledge Seamus' contribution to the club," Hawks list boss Mark McKenzie said.

"He was a respected teammate who showed great resilience and commitment over his five seasons at Hawthorn.

"We wish him all the best for his next chapter."