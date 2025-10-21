The Bulldogs have made a further list change following the trade period

Jason Johannisen celebrates with his Norm Smith Medal and premiership medallion in 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have delisted Jason Johannisen, the only Norm Smith medallist in the club's history.

The 32-year-old played 212 games for the Bulldogs, including 16 this year.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2025's retirements and delistings

A rookie draft selection in 2010, Johannisen played just 27 games in his first four seasons at the Bulldogs before exploding in 2015.

He played 20 games that season before his memorable 2016 campaign; he picked up 10 Brownlow votes in 13 home-and-away games before enjoying a stunning finals campaign, capped off by a Norm Smith Medal in the club's breakthrough Grand Final win over Sydney.

He had 33 disposals in the season decider, 25 of them kicks, and nine inside 50s and the Bulldogs won by 22 points.

Jason Johannisen in action during round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

He also played in the 2021 Grand Final loss to Melbourne as a forward, but has struggled with injury since then, playing 44 games in four seasons since.

The departure of Johannisen means Marcus Bontempelli and Tom Liberatore are the only members of the 2016 Grand Final win to still be at the Bulldogs.

Premiership players Josh Dunkley (Brisbane), Jake Stringer (Greater Western Sydney), Jack Macrae (St Kilda), Caleb Daniel (North Melbourne) and Joel Hamling (Sydney) are still playing at other clubs.

Johannisen joins Liam Jones and Anthony Scott in being delisted by the Bulldogs this off-season, while Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has been traded to Gold Coast and Taylor Duryea has retired.

The Bulldogs secured Suns defender Connor Budarick in the recent trade period.