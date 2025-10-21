The Free Kick team runs through all the big issues ahead of round 11

Emma O'Driscoll in action during Fremantle's clash against Melbourne in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WITH two rounds left in the AFLW Fantasy season, strategy is more important than ever.

Which unique options should be under consideration for coaches looking to rise up the rankings, or win a head-to-head match-up?

The Free Kick team runs through every positions, captains, trades and more ahead of round 11.

Listen to the AFLW Fantasy Podcast with Free Kick at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:00 - Introduction

4:07 - Shipping report

15:30 - Watch and wait scoreboard

18:25 - "Strategic musings? Strategy chat."

19:37 - Defenders and (Will's) backline players are at the end of the line

35:42 - Midfielders and just pick the big five

39:49 - Rucks and what to do with the missing Wales

44:45 - Forwards and the best line to diversify

1:01:16 - Captains' corner

1:02:23 - Trade plans and wrap

