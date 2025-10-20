Sarah Hosking's courageous mark during round 10 is one for the ages. We take a look back at some of the best screamers from seasons past

Sarah Hosking marks during the AFLW Round 10 match between Collingwood and Richmond at Victoria Park, October 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SARAH Hosking’s spectacular mark against Collingwood on Sunday will go down in footy history.

The star Tiger went back with the flight without hesitation in an unbelievable show of bravery and courage.

As Collingwood’s Kalinda Howarth snapped the ball deep inside 50, a big pack started to form, but Hosking never took her eyes off the footy as she went into the oncoming traffic.

Hosking remarkably held onto the grab, despite colliding with teammate Bec Miller in the air.

Hosking’s courageous grab was just the latest addition to the list of high-flying hangers and spectacular screamers we’ve seen throughout AFLW history, so we’ve taken a look back at the ten best marks we’ve ever seen.

Matilda Scholz - 2024

Port Adelaide v Collingwood, R7 2024

Port Adelaide's young star made the rest of the competition sit up and take notice in round seven, 2024 when she took one of the greatest marks the AFLW has ever seen. The 19-year-old flew for a huge contested grab in the goal square, getting her knee up on a poor unsuspecting Collingwood defender’s shoulder and taking the football at its highest point with perfect technique. The imposing 189cm ruck showed her athleticism and talent with the huge grab, in a feat that indicated to the football world what the next generation of AFLW players will bring to the game. The mark earned Scholz Mark of the Year honours in 2024 and will no doubt be one of many nominations for the Power youngster in the future.

Courtney Hodder - 2023

Brisbane v Gold Coast, R7 2023

In one of the most courageous marks the competition has seen, Brisbane’s Courtney Hodder was the definition of brave when she ran back with the flight of the ball at full speed inside 50 to take a chest mark in front of her teammate Dakota Davidson. Hodder’s mark was awarded Mark of the Year in 2023 and drew comparisons to former Lion Jonathon Brown's almost identical mark 21 years earlier. Hodder thought she was running into an open 50, but unbeknownst to the speedy forward, Davidson and Gold Coast defender Bess Keaney were running at pace straight towards her. The bravery and execution of this mark in difficult circumstances is what makes it elite.

Mattea Breed - 2024

Hawthorn v Melbourne, W9 2024

Just two weeks after Matilda Scholz's hanger, then-Hawthorn midfielder Mattea Breed, thought she would fly for one of her own. Fittingly at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns, Breed got up there Cazaly, driving her knee onto the shoulder of one of Melbourne’s tallest players in Georgia Gall. The nighttime grab was one of the Mark of the Year finalists, falling short to the efforts of Scholz.

Tayla Harris - 2021

Western Bulldogs v Carlton, R2 2021

It was only a matter of time before the best mark in the competition’s history, Tayla Harris, featured in this conversation. No player has been nominated for Mark of the Year more times than Harris, with the key forward nominated five times for the award and winning it on two occasions. Harris has been nominated at all of her three clubs - Brisbane, Carlton and Melbourne, but it was at the Blues where she received the most nominations, and twice won Mark of the Year. This mark under Friday night lights at Whitten Oval was one for the ages, with Harris leaping amongst a pack of six at full stretch and then falling with her signature spin to the ground.

Ellie McKenzie - Season seven, 2022

Richmond v Essendon, R4 2022 (S7)

Ellie McKenzie is one of the most natural looking footballers in the competition. Everything she does on a football field seems effortless, as was the case when the then 19-year-old flew for a huge pack mark on the wing of ETU Stadium in round four of season seven. The former No.1 draft pick timed her run and jump perfectly amongst a sea of players, bringing the ball down much to the delight of the yellow and black army over the fence.

Tayla Harris - 2018

Carlton v Collingwood, R1 2018

In her first game in the navy blue, Tayla Harris went back with the flight, arms extended at full reach and took a difficult overhead mark right on the goal line. The talented key forward judged the flight of the ball perfectly, and without any concerns for her safety, leant back on the top of Collingwood defenders, before crashing to the ground. The predominantly Carlton crowd would have been thrilled with their new recruit in a sign of things to come for their new recruit.

Courtney Gum - 2020

Adelaide v St Kilda, R2 2020

This mark is an absolute cracker. It’s not a hanger, it’s not a huge contested mark, but the skill required to execute this one-hander is exceptional. Courtney Gum’s mark in the centre of the ground while running backwards at full speed is outstanding. Gum jumps up and plucks the footy out of the air with her right arm at full reach, dragging the footy into her chest whilst being bumped by her opponent. This mark is one you can watch over and over again.

Tahlia Randall - 2022

North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney, R3 2022

With eyes locked solely on the footy, North key forward Tahlia Randall threw herself at this mark in the Roos’ forward line, leaping across her teammate and their opponent, to take the ball at its highest point. Randall wasn’t in the best position to start with, but her outstanding vertical leap gave her first access to the footy before the other two players in the contest. A classic contested mark.

Chloe Scheer - Season seven, 2022

North Melbourne v Geelong, R4 2022 (S7)

In wet and cold conditions in Tasmania on a day where highlights were few and far between, one Cat took it upon herself to take a massive contested mark in the forward pocket. Chloe Scheer came into the contest from the side and jumped on her teammate Jackie Parry and her opponent taking the chest mark in wet conditions - a challenging feat on any occasion, let alone with a heavy, slippery footy.

Danielle Ponter - 2021

Adelaide v Western Bulldogs, R8 2021

Danielle Ponter ends up head and shoulders above the pack when she took this cracking contested mark at Norwood Oval against the Western Bulldogs. Knowingly running into a teammate and their opponent, Ponter’s run and jump, along with her ability to drive her knee and turn in the air to protect her body and the footy is absolutely textbook.