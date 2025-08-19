Western Bulldog Taylor Duryea will retire at the end of the season

Taylor Duryea marks the ball during the Western Bulldogs' clash against North Melbourne in round 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

TWO-TIME premiership player Taylor Duryea has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

Duryea won flags at Hawthorn in 2014 and 2015 and played 118 games for the Hawks before moving to the Western Bulldogs at the end of 2018.

He's since played another 101 games for the Dogs, including just five this season and only one since round 11.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2025's retirements and delistings

A 219-game career is a remarkable achievement for a player first taken at pick 69 in the 2009 draft.

"I am obviously proud of the team success I've been able to experience at both AFL and VFL level, but I think it's enduring adversity and overcoming challenges that have made my career so fulfilling," Duryea said.

"Dealing with injury and form, signing eight one-year contracts or the change of clubs ... I've always remained consistent in my approach to both the game and the people around me.

"I hope I can leave the game with an earned respect for not just my footy but for how I treated people. I have formed so many wonderful relationships that I'll forever be grateful for.

Taylor Duryea in tears after winning the 2014 Grand Final against Sydney. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm thankful to both Hawthorn and Western Bulldogs for believing in me. I hope I've been able to positively impact both clubs who placed faith and trust in me.

"I'm extremely proud to be a 100-game player at two clubs, that will forever hold a special place in my heart."

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge paid tribute to Duryea.

"We have been fortunate to have been the beneficiaries of Taylor's on and off field influence since he transferred over from the Hawks," he said.

"'Doc' has had a very successful career as a two-time Hawthorn premiership player and Bulldogs grand finalist (in 2021). Doc's on-field influence over the duration of his career has been underpinned by his determination and self-belief.

Taylor Duryea waves to the crowd after Western Bulldogs' 2021 elimination final win over Essendon. Picture: AFL Photos

"His aerial courage and raking left foot have been great weapons that have always put the opposition on edge. Opposition small forwards will always remember how difficult it was to play against him.

"We will miss Doc as a leader and an outstanding character at our football club, but we will always remember his contribution and ensure he is always welcome as a treasured past player."