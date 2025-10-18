Collingwood has informed midfielder Tom Mitchell he won't be offered a new contract

Tom Mitchell in action during Collingwood's clash against Richmond in round 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD premiership midfielder Tom Mitchell has been delisted by the Magpies.

Mitchell, 32, was axed by the Pies after three seasons with the club, having arrived in a trade from Hawthorn at the end of 2022.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2025's retirements and delistings

The 2018 Brownlow Medal winner helped the Magpies win the flag in 2023, when he played 26 games, but has struggled with injuries since.

Mitchell, who started his AFL career with Sydney, was limited to just 10 games across the past two seasons and, alongside big American Mason Cox, was delisted on Saturday.

"We thank Tom and Mason for their contribution to the club. They are premiership players who has left a significant mark on the Collingwood Football Club," Magpies general manager of list and talent strategy Justin Leppitsch said.

"Tom joined us with already a wealth of experience and has been a great asset for our side and club. Unfortunately, his injuries in season 2024 found him mostly out of the side for season 2025, despite still playing some great football.

Learn More 14:17

"Still, his experience, knowledge, leadership and support for his fellow teammates will always be appreciated.

"Mason, who moved to the other side of the world to pursue a sport he had never played before, worked incredibly hard to learn the unique skills of Australian Rules. His dedication and commitment to Collingwood are a credit to the person he is.

"We understand that Mason and Tom are keen to explore AFL opportunities elsewhere. We wish them all the best for their future endeavours and hope another opportunity arises to continue their AFL careers."