Carlton has made three list changes after this year's trade period

Elijah Hollands during the round seven match between Carlton and Geelong at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on April 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has parted ways with Jaxon Binns despite the 20-year-old still having a year to run on his contract, while Elijah Hollands and Will White have not been guaranteed list spots for 2026.

Binns, a 2022 rookie selection, struggled for regular senior appearances under Michael Voss, playing eight AFL games over three seasons at the Blues.

In 2023, he won the club's VFL best and fairest award and was named in the VFL team of the year.

But the arrivals of Campbell Chesser, Ben Ainsworth, Will Hayward and Ollie Florent during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period has put a significant squeeze on list spots.

Hollands, a former pick No.7, has also been delisted with a year left on his deal at Ikon Park. The 23-year-old had been told to explore his options during the trade period after a difficult 12 months that included two stints away from the game due to personal issues.

After landing at the Blues on the final day of the 2023 trade period from Gold Coast, Hollands played 27 games across his two seasons at the club.

Jaxon Binns during the round 15 match between Carlton and North Melbourne at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on June 21, 2025, Picture: AFL Photos

White was recruited out of Carlton's VFL side as a pre-season supplemental selection period signing, with the 21-year-old playing 14 games this season after making his AFL debut in round four against Collingwood.

Carlton list boss Nick Austin said both Hollands and White would be considered for train-on opportunities over summer that could see them return to the club as rookies.

"These are always difficult decisions, but after careful consideration we've decided this is what is best for the club and our list strategy moving forward," Austin said.

Will White celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against North Melbourne in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"We wish Jaxon all the best, and while we are not currently able to guarantee Elijah and Will a list spot for 2026, we will consider them both for train-on opportunities during the pre-season once the draft in November is completed."

Alex Cincotta, Orazio Fantasia and Harry Lemmey were already been delisted, while Tom De Koning, Jack Silvagni, Charlie Curnow and Corey Durdin have departed the club. Sam Docherty has retired.