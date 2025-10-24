AFLW Tipping is back for 2025

WITH just two rounds to go, it's getting tight at the top of AFL.com.au's expert tipping competition.

Nat Edwards is leading the pack thanks to her slight tipping margin, but former AFLW player Phoebe McWilliams is nipping at her heels.

Nat is one of seven tipsters to back West Coast against Sydney in Saturday's finals-shaping clash, while Phoebe has backed the Swans.

She may be in last place, but that hasn't stopped Sophie Welsh from making the bold call to tip against all-conquering North Melbourne. St Kilda may be on a six-game hot streak of its own, but will it be the team to end the Kangaroos' 22-game winning run? Only time will tell.

Check out our experts' tips below.

NAT EDWARDS

Adelaide - one point
West Coast
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood

Last round: 7
Total: 68

Cumulative margin: 207

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Adelaide - 13 points
Sydney 
Hawthorn 
Fremantle
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Carlton 
Gold Coast

Last round: 6
Total: 68

Cumulative margin: 244

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Adelaide - 12 points
West Coast 
Hawthorn 
Fremantle
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Carlton 
Collingwood

Last round: 7
Total: 67

Cumulative margin: 233

MICHAEL WHITING

Adelaide – seven points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Carlton
Collingwood

Last round: 6
Total: 67

Cumulative margin: 243

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Adelaide - 14 points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood

Last round: 6
Total: 66

Cumulative margin: 251

SARAH OLLE

Adelaide - six points
West Coast
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Brisbane
Geelong
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood

Last round: 7
Total: 65

Cumulative margin: 204

GEMMA BASTIANI

Port Adelaide - 13 points
West Coast
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Carlton
Gold Coast

Last round: 6
Total: 63

Cumulative margin: 230

KAITLYN FERBER

Port Adelaide - 10 points
West Coast 
Hawthorn 
Fremantle 
Melbourne 
Western Bulldogs 
North Melbourne 
Carlton 
Collingwood

Last round: 6
Total: 62

Cumulative margin: 222

SARAH BLACK

Adelaide - seven points
West Coast 
Hawthorn 
Fremantle
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Carlton 
Collingwood

Last round: 6
Total: 62

Cumulative margin: 252

SOPHIE WELSH

Adelaide - three points
West Coast
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
St Kilda
Carlton
Collingwood

Last round: 6
Total: 60

Cumulative margin: 241

TOTALS

Adelaide 8-2 Port Adelaide
Sydney 3-7 West Coast
Essendon 0-10 Hawthorn
Fremantle 10-0 Richmond
Brisbane 6-4 Melbourne
Western Bulldogs 9-1 Geelong
North Melbourne 9-1 St Kilda
Carlton 10-0 Greater Western Sydney