AFLW tipping is back for 2025! Check out which teams our experts are backing this round

AFLW Tipping is back for 2025

WITH just two rounds to go, it's getting tight at the top of AFL.com.au's expert tipping competition.

Nat Edwards is leading the pack thanks to her slight tipping margin, but former AFLW player Phoebe McWilliams is nipping at her heels.

>> SIGN UP NOW FOR AFLW TIPPING IN 2025

Nat is one of seven tipsters to back West Coast against Sydney in Saturday's finals-shaping clash, while Phoebe has backed the Swans.

She may be in last place, but that hasn't stopped Sophie Welsh from making the bold call to tip against all-conquering North Melbourne. St Kilda may be on a six-game hot streak of its own, but will it be the team to end the Kangaroos' 22-game winning run? Only time will tell.

Check out our experts' tips below.

NAT EDWARDS

Adelaide - one point

West Coast

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

Last round: 7

Total: 68

Cumulative margin: 207

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Adelaide - 13 points

Sydney

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

Carlton

Gold Coast

Last round: 6

Total: 68

Cumulative margin: 244

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Adelaide - 12 points

West Coast

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

Last round: 7

Total: 67

Cumulative margin: 233

MICHAEL WHITING

Adelaide – seven points

Sydney

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Carlton

Collingwood

Last round: 6

Total: 67

Cumulative margin: 243

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Adelaide - 14 points

Sydney

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

Last round: 6

Total: 66

Cumulative margin: 251

SARAH OLLE

Adelaide - six points

West Coast

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Brisbane

Geelong

North Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

Last round: 7

Total: 65

Cumulative margin: 204

GEMMA BASTIANI

Port Adelaide - 13 points

West Coast

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

Carlton

Gold Coast

Last round: 6

Total: 63

Cumulative margin: 230

KAITLYN FERBER

Port Adelaide - 10 points

West Coast

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

Last round: 6

Total: 62

Cumulative margin: 222

SARAH BLACK

Adelaide - seven points

West Coast

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

Last round: 6

Total: 62

Cumulative margin: 252

SOPHIE WELSH

Adelaide - three points

West Coast

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

St Kilda

Carlton

Collingwood

Last round: 6

Total: 60

Cumulative margin: 241

TOTALS

Adelaide 8-2 Port Adelaide

Sydney 3-7 West Coast

Essendon 0-10 Hawthorn

Fremantle 10-0 Richmond

Brisbane 6-4 Melbourne

Western Bulldogs 9-1 Geelong

North Melbourne 9-1 St Kilda

Carlton 10-0 Greater Western Sydney



