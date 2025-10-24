WITH just two rounds to go, it's getting tight at the top of AFL.com.au's expert tipping competition.
Nat Edwards is leading the pack thanks to her slight tipping margin, but former AFLW player Phoebe McWilliams is nipping at her heels.
>> SIGN UP NOW FOR AFLW TIPPING IN 2025
Nat is one of seven tipsters to back West Coast against Sydney in Saturday's finals-shaping clash, while Phoebe has backed the Swans.
She may be in last place, but that hasn't stopped Sophie Welsh from making the bold call to tip against all-conquering North Melbourne. St Kilda may be on a six-game hot streak of its own, but will it be the team to end the Kangaroos' 22-game winning run? Only time will tell.
Check out our experts' tips below.
NAT EDWARDS
Adelaide - one point
West Coast
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
Last round: 7
Total: 68
Cumulative margin: 207
PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS
Adelaide - 13 points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Carlton
Gold Coast
Last round: 6
Total: 68
Cumulative margin: 244
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Adelaide - 12 points
West Coast
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
Last round: 7
Total: 67
Cumulative margin: 233
MICHAEL WHITING
Adelaide – seven points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Carlton
Collingwood
Last round: 6
Total: 67
Cumulative margin: 243
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Adelaide - 14 points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
Last round: 6
Total: 66
Cumulative margin: 251
SARAH OLLE
Adelaide - six points
West Coast
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Brisbane
Geelong
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
Last round: 7
Total: 65
Cumulative margin: 204
GEMMA BASTIANI
Port Adelaide - 13 points
West Coast
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Carlton
Gold Coast
Last round: 6
Total: 63
Cumulative margin: 230
KAITLYN FERBER
Port Adelaide - 10 points
West Coast
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
Last round: 6
Total: 62
Cumulative margin: 222
SARAH BLACK
Adelaide - seven points
West Coast
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
Last round: 6
Total: 62
Cumulative margin: 252
SOPHIE WELSH
Adelaide - three points
West Coast
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
St Kilda
Carlton
Collingwood
Last round: 6
Total: 60
Cumulative margin: 241
TOTALS
Adelaide 8-2 Port Adelaide
Sydney 3-7 West Coast
Essendon 0-10 Hawthorn
Fremantle 10-0 Richmond
Brisbane 6-4 Melbourne
Western Bulldogs 9-1 Geelong
North Melbourne 9-1 St Kilda
Carlton 10-0 Greater Western Sydney