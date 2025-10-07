Malcolm Rosas jnr has landed at Sydney from Gold Coast

Malcolm Rosas jnr celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Richmond in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has landed Gold Coast small forward Malcolm Rosas jnr.

AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge has reported Rosas has joined the Swans in exchange for Picks 51 and 69, with the Swans also receiving Pick 62 from the Suns in the deal.

Sydney has secured a trade for Malcolm Rosas jnr.



The two clubs have agreed a deal that will see Sydney land Rosas and Pick 62, while Gold Coast will receive Picks 51 and 69. Set to be finalised shortly. @AFLcomau @traderadio — Riley Beveridge (@RileyBev) October 7, 2025

The 24-year-old Rosas has played 49 games for the Suns, kicking 46 goals, across six seasons.

It is the first move of many expected for Gold Coast, which is looking to land Christian Petracca and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan.

Sam Flanders is set to land at St Kilda in exchange for Pick 7, Connor Budarick (Western Bulldogs) and Brayden Fiorini (Essendon) are set to depart along with Rosas, while AFL.com.au has reported that Ben Ainsworth is also considering his trade options.

A rookie draft selection at the end of 2019, Rosas was a regular at the Suns under coach Stuart Dew, playing 34 games across the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

But he's been unable to play permanent senior footy since Damien Hardwick took over as coach and has managed just 11 games in the past two seasons.

He has impressed at VFL level this year and spent some time in the midfield.

More to come