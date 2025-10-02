Paperwork has been lodged to bring Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni to St Kilda

Jack Silvagni (left) and Tom De Koning celebrate a goal during round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

JACK Silvagni is officially a St Kilda player and he is set to be joined by Carlton teammate Tom De Koning after paperwork for their respective moves was lodged on Friday morning after the free agency window opened at 9am AEST.

The Blues have the opportunity to match the Saints' offer for restricted free agent De Koning, but will not, AFL.com.au's lead trade and draft journalist Callum Twomey has reported.

An unrestricted free agent, Silvagni's move triggers a compensation pick for the Blues, which will be decided once the AFL processes the paperwork.

On announcing his intention to move back in early September, the 27-year-old said he was looking for new opportunities.

"Whilst the decision was not easy to leave the football club, I felt the time was right to explore another opportunity," Silvagni said.

"I want to say a huge thank you to everyone at the club for their support during my time there, I sincerely appreciate the opportunity this club has given me and my family."

The Saints' head of football at the time, David Misson, told the club website "We're very pleased that Jack has nominated St Kilda as the club where he wishes to continue his career."

Misson announced his own desire for a new start earlier this week, departing Moorabbin after a four-year stint.