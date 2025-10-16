Melbourne has not renewed the contract of Taj Woewodin after four years at the club

Taj Woewodin before the Round 10 match between West Coast and Melbourne at Optus Stadium, May 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has delisted Taj Woewodin, the son of 2000 Brownlow medallist Shane.

Woewodin played 21 AFL games over four seasons at the Demons, including a career-high 16 games in 2024.

But he managed just one match in 2025, coming on as a substitute in round three against North Melbourne.

The 22-year-old joined Melbourne as a father-son pick in the 2021 AFL Draft, following in the footsteps of his dad, who played 138 of his 200 career games with the Demons, before ending his career at Collingwood.

Taj and Shane Woewodin at the 2025 Brownlow Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne list manager Tim Lamb thanked the 22-year-old for his efforts.

"On behalf of everyone at the club, we would like to thank Taj for his contribution and commitment to the football program over the past four seasons," Lamb said.

"Taj gave his all in his time with us, and we wish him nothing but the best for the future."

Woewodin's departure comes after Melbourne traded Christian Petracca to Gold Coast, Clayton Oliver to GWS and farewelled Charlie Spargo, who made a free agency move to North Melbourne.

The Demons hold three picks inside the top 40 of this year's Telstra AFL Draft, including picks No.7 and 8.