St Kilda has let Zak Jones and Arie Schoenmaker go

Zak Jones during a St Kilda training session at RSEA Park on August 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

ST KILDA has delisted veteran midfielder Zak Jones after 164 games across two clubs, while seven-game defender Arie Schoenmaker has also been axed.

The pair were advised at the end of the trade period that they would not be offered a new contract for 2026.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2025's retirements and delistings

Jones, who crossed to the Saints from Sydney at the end of the 2019 season, played 74 games with his second club but had been hampered by injury in recent seasons.

The 30-year-old was drafted by the Swans with pick No.15 in the 2013 draft, debuting in 2014.

Schoenmaker joined the Saints with pick No.62 in the 2023 Telstra AFL Draft with and went on to make seven senior appearances across his two seasons.

Arie Schoenmaker during the round 20 match between St Kilda and Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on July 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The 194cm Tasmanian impressed in his draft year but slid to the latter stages of the draft after an interrupted 2023 that included being hit with a 10-week suspension by the Tasmania Devils for an alcohol-related incident on a pre-season training camp.

He made his debut in round 14 and played four games in his first season, adding three more in 2025.

"This is never an easy part of the year," St Kilda CEO Carl Dilena said.

"Following the trade period, we've had to make some difficult decisions as we continue to shape our list for long-term success.

"Both Zak and Arie have made valuable contributions to the club's growth over their time at Moorabbin, playing a vital role in helping position the team for its next phase.

"We thank both players for everything they've given to the club and wish them every success in the next chapters of their careers."

The duo join Harry Boyd, Zaine Cordy, Angus McLennan as delisted Saints, while Jimmy Webster has retired.

The Saints were one of the biggest players in this year's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, securing the signatures of four established players from rival clubs.

Learn More 11:44

Carlton free agents Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni joined the club, while the Suns' Sam Flanders and Eagles forward Liam Ryan also crossed to Moorabbin .

Skipper Jack Steele and young ruck Max Heath both moved to Melbourne.