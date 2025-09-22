Oskar Smartt warms up ahead of the round 21 match between Essendon and Sydney at the Sydney Cricket Ground on August 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has told small forward Oskar Smartt he won't be offered a contract for 2026.

Taken at pick No.17 in this year's Mid-Season Rookie Draft after strong performances in the club's VFL program, Smartt featured in four AFL games in the back end of this season.

He made his debut against Richmond with six disposals but was unable to hit the scoreboard, kicking three behinds in his second match against GWS and two against the Western Bulldogs the following week.

"Oskar's AFL opportunity was well deserved thanks to his perseverance over the last few years within our VFL program," Essendon GM of Football Daniel McPherson said.

"Oskar's a popular character across both our AFL and VFL programs and has made a positive impact in his short time at our club – we wish him all the best for his footy future."

Smartt's delisting follows that of Jayden Laverde and Todd Goldstein on Sunday.

Alwyn Davey jnr, Jye Menzie and Dylan Shiel have also been axed, while Sam Draper will join Brisbane as a free agent.