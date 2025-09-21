The Bombers have announced another two list changes

Jayden Laverde takes a mark during Essendon's clash against Fremantle in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has delisted defender Jayden Laverde and veteran ruck Todd Goldstein.

The Bombers informed the pair they wouldn't have playing contracts for 2026, with the duo signalling their intent to play elsewhere.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2025's retirements and delistings

Laverde, the No.20 pick in the 2014 draft, played 145 games for Essendon and is believed to have interest from Greater Western Sydney.

Goldstein played 30 games in two years in the red and black as the former North Melbourne ruck took his career tally to 345.

Perhaps unexpectedly, the 37-year-old featured 16 times this year amid an injury crisis at the Bombers,

"We're very grateful for both Jayden and Todd's contributions in their time at the football club," Essendon GM of AFL Daniel McPherson said.

Learn More 28:14

"These decisions are always really difficult, especially in the cases of two players who've been incredibly serviceable.

"Jayden's fight, leadership and courage down back were always highlights of his game and he was dependable whenever called upon.

"For Todd to come in and be as great a mentor as he has for our young players – and especially our rucks – in addition to contributing on-field speaks volumes of his impact.

Todd Goldstein in action during Essendon's clash against St Kilda in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"We wish both players and their families all the best for the next chapter in their careers."

The Bombers have now made six list changes with Laverde and Goldstein joining Alwyn Davey jnr, Jye Menzie and Dylan Shiel in being axed, while Sam Draper will join Brisbane as a free agent.