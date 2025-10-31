Gold Coast has delisted a promising midfielder but will redraft him as a rookie next month

Ben Jepson during Gold Coast's training session at People First Stadium on March 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast has delisted first-year midfielder Ben Jepson but has committed to re-drafting the former VFL star in next month's Telstra AFL Rookie Draft.

Jepson, 23, joined the Suns via the pre-season supplemental selection period in January following impressive VFL seasons with Coburg and Southport.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2025's retirements and delistings

Jepson played 16 games for the Suns' VFL side, finishing second in the club's VFL best and fairest, and made his AFL debut in round 19 against Adelaide.

Ben Jepson and Izak Rankine in action during Gold Coast's clash with Adelaide in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

He played school football with Suns teammates Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson at Carey Grammar, alongside Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos, winning the 2019 APS premiership.

“We have committed to selecting Ben in the upcoming rookie draft. After earning a spot on our list and making his AFL debut in 2025, we believe he will continue to be a valuable member of our squad," the Suns said in a statement.

Gold Coast has also elevated midfielder Sam Clohesy to its senior list after two years on the rookie list. Clohesy has played 34 games in two years at the Suns, having won the VFL's Fothergill-Round-Mitchell medal in 2023 as the league's best young player.

The Telstra AFL Rookie Draft will be held on Friday, November 21, after the Telstra AFL Draft across two nights on Wednesday, November 19 and Thursday, November 22.