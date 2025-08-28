After 120 career games Orazio Fantasia has been moved on from the Blues along with young key forward and 40-game rookie

Orazio Fantasia during the round 18 match between Carlton and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, July 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has delisted injury-plagued three-club forward Orazio Fantasia among three list changes announced on Thursday.



Fantasia joins Harry Lemmey and Alex Cincotta in departing the club.

Fantasia played 80 games for Essendon and 19 for Port Adelaide before joining the Blues in late 2023.



He played a further 21 games for Carlton for a career total of 120, including six this season.

Cincotta played 19 games in his debut season in 2023 after being picked up as a summer signing and added a further 21 across 2024 and 2025, with his campaign this year ruined by injury.



Key forward Lemmey, pick 47 in the 2022 draft, did not play a senior game in three seasons at the club.



"Orazio and Alex showed great resilience and determination during their respective time with us, which is a real credit to them, while Harry continued to bring fantastic energy to the club each time he walked through the doors," Blues list manager Nick Austin said.



"We want to thank all three players for their dedication to Carlton and wish them all the very best for the future."