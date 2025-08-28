Defender Zoe Davies is on club radars after her Super Netball teammates Liv Lewis and Maisie Nankivell signalled intentions to play football

Maisie Nankivell in action for the Melbourne Mavericks. Picture: c/o Instagram

ALFW CLUBS have been alerted to yet another Super Netballer exploring a potential code-switch to football, with Melbourne Mavericks defender Zoe Davies the latest to gain traction among Victorian-based teams.

Melbourne Mavericks duo Liv Lewis and Maisie Nankivell have already signalled their intentions to switch to football next season, with their teammate Davies the next to garner interest from a host of AFLW clubs.

As revealed by womens.afl earlier this week, Collingwood is in the box seat to land the Mavericks' reigning Defender of the Year in Lewis, while Richmond leads a host of clubs chasing Nankivell.

Davies, a 182cm goal defence for the Mavericks, is also understood to have met with a series of AFLW clubs recently as she explores the prospect of a move from netball to football ahead of season 2026.

Clubs have been impressed by Davies' elite speed and vertical leap, following a career where she represented the now disbanded Collingwood Super Netball side before a stint overseas in the United Kingdom with Leeds Rhinos.

Davies made her debut with the Mavericks in May after joining as a train-on player, featuring alongside both Lewis and Nankivell, and could now be the latest cross-coder to find her way onto an AFLW list next season.

AFLW clubs have been keenly pursuing cross-code athletes as they represent somewhat of a free hit for sides, given they can join the club of their choosing via rookie lists without having to nominate for the draft at year's end.

Last year, Australian volleyballer Caitie Tipping sparked a significant chase for her signature when she crossed to football before Geelong ultimately won a hotly contested race to sign the 191cm prospect.