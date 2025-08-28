Each of the 18 AFLW side's Indigenous Round guernseys tell a different story

L-R: Lulu Pullar, Ange Stannett and Gab Pound. Pictures: Sydney FC/Fremantle FC/Carlton FC

CLUB legends, local artists and players themselves are among the designers of this year's AFLW Indigenous Round guernseys.

Family connections, community and country are themes that run throughout the 18 clubs' designs, with each guernsey telling a unique story.

This article will be updated as clubs release their guernsey designs across the two weeks of Indigenous Round.

TBC

TBC

Carlton's AFLW team will wear the same guernsey the AFL side did during Sir Doug Nicholls Round, which was designed by Yorta Yorta siblings and founders of Bayadherra, Luke and Siena Tieri.

“Our design reflects our family and identity, our community and our connection to Country,” artists Luke and Siena said.

“Our mob, the Yorta Yorta people, have the long neck turtle as our animal totem which inspired the shell design and is a symbol of strength and resilience.

Find out more about the guernsey here

Erone Fitzpatrick (left) and Gab Pound pose for a photo in Carlton's 2025 Indigenous Round guernsey. Picture: Carlton FC

Collingwood's guernsey was designed by First Nations artist Lisa Thorpe, a proud Boonwurrung, Gunnai, Gunditjmara, Wamba Wamba and Dja Dja Wurrung woman.

The Magpies' men's team also wore the design during 2025's Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

“My Boonwurrung people lived in harmony with the six seasons and their neighbouring clans with focus on caring for Country,” Thorpe said.

Kalinda Howarth (left) and Mattea Breed pose for a photo in Collingwood's 2025 Indigenous Round guernsey. Picture: Collingwood FC

“The artwork emphasises the significance of aligning with the seasons ensuring the survival of land, life and purpose.

“The narrative of sharpening spears for battle or hunting is also a crucial aspect of survival. It instils responsibility and accountability within the clans and community, while also honouring the traditional practices and lore.

“To see the players share my people’s history and wear the story with pride is not only the most important learning we can offer the wider community but a step toward a more harmonious future for us all.”

Find out more about the guernsey here

For its Dreamtime match in Darwin, Essendon will wear a guernsey designed by two students from the Ganbu Gulin program at Taylors Lakes Secondary College, Lawson Richards and Lucas Waddleton, a Tyerrernotepanner student from Northern Tasmania.

Elements of the design represent Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities coming together in unity.

Find out more about the guernsey here

Georgia Gee (left) and Sophie Van De Heuvel pose for a photo in Essendon's 2025 Indigenous Round guernsey. Picture: Essendon FC

Walyalup's guernsey has been designed by former player Alicia Janz, who drew on one major theme.

"It's embedded in connection - connection to all things, whether it's people, land, animals, or the skies," Janz said.

"That’s more the First Nations side of it. Then, through the footy side, there's connection between the players, the staff, the members, and the community.

Ange Stannett poses for a photo in Walyalup's 2025 Indigenous Round guernsey. Picture: Fremantle FC

"With the jumper’s meaning of being resilient, mindful, and wellbeing, a lot of it is about being in flow, being present and in the moment.

"The background of the jumper is of the sunset and island life. You are ever-present, you are there in the moment, and it’s very calming.

"The meaning of the skies for First Nations people can be used for many things - the directions of where you are going when using the stars, dreaming stories for many different people, and even telling you about the weather and what’s to come in the following days."

Find out more about the guernsey here

TBC

TBC

TBC

Hawthorn's AFLW Indigenous Round guernsey has been designed by the club's Indigenous Player Development Manager, Jamie Bennell, a proud Noongar and Yamatji man.

The design features a Hawk on the front of the guernsey which represents power and strength, with an eye that hunts down prey.

The club's three past and present players - Kaitlyn Ashmore, Mattea Breed and Janet Baird - are represented by the small circles along the side of the design, which are surrounded by larger circles representing their family and friends.

Read more about the guernsey here

Eliza West, Kaitlyn Ashmore and Emily Bates pose for a photo in Hawthorn's Indigenous Round guernsey. Picture: Hawthorn FC

Narrm's AFLW Indigenous Round guernsey was designed by Kevin Kropinyeri, the father of the club's AFL star Kysaiah Kropinyeri Pickett.

Kropinyeri is a proud Ngarrindjeri artist, comedian and sculptor, and his guernsey design was first worn by the Demons' men's team in 2025's Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

"The shield is a symbolisation of our traditional warriors, and our football players are our modern-day warriors on the field," Kropinyeri said.

"This shield represents all the past, present and future players – the warriors of the Melbourne Football Club.

Olivia Purcell (left) and Alyssa Bannan pose for a photo in Narrm's 2025 AFLW Indigenous Round guernsey. Picture: Narrm FC

"I wanted to bring the fans of the Melbourne Football Club and Aboriginal culture together with the symbolisation of this shield.

"The element of the weaving design symbolises the love of the Melbourne Football Club.

"This love and passion for Melbourne has connected people together from all walks of life.

"Every patron, staff, player, sponsor and fan are interconnected and intricately woven together through their love of the club.

"This is what has made this club strong for over 160 years. That is what the weaving design represents."

Read more about the guernsey here

TBC

Yartapuulti's guernsey has been designed by the club's AFL legend Gavin Wanganeen.

Wanganeen descends from the Kokatha people, and the design was also worn by the club's AFL side during Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

"The guernsey design was inspired by the art that I do. On a personal level, I paint about the night sky and the stars," Wanganeen said.

L-R: Jas Stewart, Gavin Wanganeen and Gemma Houghton pose for a photo with Yartapuulti's 2025 AFLW Indigenous Round guernsey. Picture: Port Adelaide FC

"At the centre of the design is a striking teal stripe, created with his intricate brush strokes, symbolising the Milky Way and the club’s heartland.

"The Milky Way represents all the people across the AFL and AFLW programs, the fans, and the staff who make up the club. It represents everyone involved in this community."

Read more about the guernsey design here

Richmond's guernsey has been designed by the club's AFL player Rhyan Mansell and his family.

Mansell, whose partner Monique Conti plays in the Tigers' AFLW side, designed the guernsey with his father and grandfather while spending time together in Tasmania.

Several of Richmond's AFLW players have spent time in Tasmania with Mansell's family, including proud Indigenous woman Mackenzie Ford, veteran Sarah Hosking and young gun Ellie McKenzie.

All eyes on Dreamtime in Darwin 🖤💛❤️



Monique Conti represented us at today’s AFLW Indigenous Round launch! pic.twitter.com/rPKf6mHOGC — RichmondW 🐯 (@RichmondWomens) August 26, 2025

The design features ochre handprints on the back of the guernsey, which represents the players always having each others' backs.

The mutton bird on the front represents connection to community, while the minungkana (yellow tail black cockatoo) on the back is Mansell's family totem.

Learn more about the guernsey design here

TBC

Sydney's guernsey is based on an artwork by Indigenous artist Jordan Ardler.

The name of the work is 'Wuri Wuri', which is the Dharawal word for 'sunshine'.

It's the same design the club's AFL team wore during Sir Doug Nicholls Round earlier this year.

Read more about the guernsey design here

Zippy Fish poses for a photo in Sydney's 2025 Indigenous Round guernsey. Picture: Sydney FC

TBC

TBC