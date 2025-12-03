Adelaide pair Rachelle Martin and Abbie Ballard have been informed their contracts will not be renewed

Rachelle Martin in action during the 2024 preliminary final between Brisbane and Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena on November 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE has delisted premiership player Rachelle Martin as well as forward Abbie Ballard ahead of the 2025 AFLW Trade and Draft period.

Martin was originally taken as an injury-replacement player in 2020 and made her debut in round one of that year.

The midfielder was awarded another contract and went on to play 61 games for the Crows, including the 2022 (S6) premiership.

Ballard played 28 games for the Crows and featured in two finals campaigns in 2022 (S7) and 2024, with injury hindering her 2023 campaign.

The 23-year-old did not manage a game in 2025.

Abbie Ballard warms up ahead of week five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"The hard part of our industry is having to make these decisions and unfortunately we say goodbye to Rachelle and Abbie," Crows women's footy boss Phil Harper said.

"Both are extremely popular players and have become crowd favourites because of the intensity and effort they put into their games.

"We thank them for everything they have done for the club and wish them all the best for the future."