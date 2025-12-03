Taylor Smith celebrates during the AFLW Round six match between Western Bulldogs and Brisbane at Whitten Oval, September 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE spearhead Taylor Smith has officially requested a trade to Sydney, with the dual AFLW premiership winner hoping to form a potent attacking partnership with Swans star Chloe Molloy.

It's understood Smith informed Lions officials earlier this week that she'd like to be traded to the Swans, despite interest from a host of Victorian rivals as well, just a year on from winning the League's leading goalkicker award.

Smith is contracted at Brisbane through until 2026, complicating trade negotiations somewhat, while the Lions had also been trying to extend the 25-year-old's deal further into the future at different stages throughout the season.

As revealed by AFL.com.au in September, Smith has been weighing up her future at Brisbane amid significant rival interest from Sydney as well as Victorian clubs like Essendon and Hawthorn.

The Swans have held discussions with rival clubs around splitting their No.11 pick to generate more selections to deal for Smith, while they also have picks No.29, 47 and 65 to negotiate with as well as their full suite of future selections.

Rivals believe Sydney's move for Smith could also have draft implications, with potential first-round picks Alex Neyland, Madeleine Quinn and Kiera Yerbury all tied to the Swans Academy but with a trade expected to leave the club short of early picks to match bids.

Kiera Yerbury during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Queensland and Allies at Brighton Homes Arena, on July 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Smith has established herself as one of the AFLW's best key forwards in recent seasons, having been an All-Australian in 2024 after winning the League's leading goalkicker award in a campaign where she slotted 22 majors.

The 2021 and 2023 Brisbane premiership player, who initially represented Gold Coast to kickstart her 77-game AFLW career, kicked another 18 goals this season to help the Lions into the Grand Final.