Crows young gun Zoe Prowse has nominated the Bombers as her preferred home for 2026

Zoe Prowse in action during Adelaide's clash against Port Adelaide in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has won the race for Adelaide youngster Zoe Prowse, who loomed as one of the biggest names still to decide upon her future leading into the start of this week's AFLW Trade Period.

Prowse – who is uncontracted at Adelaide – had interest from Richmond, Geelong, Melbourne, Hawthorn and West Coast among a host of other clubs but is understood to have now nominated Essendon as her preferred home for 2026.

A former first-round pick at the Crows, Prowse has emerged as one of the AFLW's best key defensive prospects across her first 47 games for the club and won the side's Best Defensive Player Award in both 2023 and 2024.

Prowse's commitment is a huge boost for a Bombers outfit that finished 4-8 this season, with the club expected to be aggressive ahead of the upcoming AFLW Trade Period that starts on Thursday.

Gold Coast pair Claudia Whitfort and Jacqui Dupuy have also been linked to Essendon, while the club had interest in Western Bulldogs youngster Brooke Barwick though she now appears destined to stay at the Whitten Oval.

Zoe Prowse celebrates a goal during Adelaide's elimination final against St Kilda on November 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bombers currently have picks No.6, 24, 42 and 60, as well as a full suite of future selections, to use in trade negotiations for Prowse while the club has also been actively monitoring the market around further pick swaps.

Adelaide will also lose fellow talented youngster Brooke Boileau, who has requested a trade to Carlton, though it won a commitment from uncontracted Richmond midfielder Grace Egan on Tuesday morning.