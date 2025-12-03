West Coast has delisted two players as off-season changes continue

Annabel Johnson in action during round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

WEST Coast have delisted defender Annabel Johnson and injury replacement player Courtney Lindgren.

Johnson was traded to West Coast from Geelong at the end of the 2023 season but didn’t make her club debut until round seven of this year after an ACL injury kept her sidelined in 2024.

Johnson went on to play in four games for the Eagles this year, to add to her 16 games at the Cats.

Lingren was recruited from East Perth in the WAFLW for the 2025 season as an injury-replacement player for Sophie McDonald.

The forward featured in the Eagles round three and four wins before a back injury sustained in the latter game ruled her out for the season.

“This is always a difficult time of year, and decisions we don’t take lightly,” Eagles AFLW List Manager Jordan Loxley said.

“We would like to sincerely thank both Annabel and Courtney for their contribution to our club.

“Both were highly valued and well-liked members of our playing group, and we are grateful for the impact they’ve had during their time with us.

“We wish them the very best in the next chapter of their football journeys.”